Five shocking details about Annamarie Rintala's murder

Annamarie Rintala, a 37-year-old paramedic from Granby, Massachusetts, was found dead in her home on the evening of March 29, 2010. She was married to fellow paramedic Cara Rintala in 2005 and the two later adopted a daughter named Brianna. They filed for divorce in 2009, but withdrew the papers later.

Their marriage was turbulent owing to money problems, abuse, and blackmail. The Rintalas had filed restraining orders against one another in May 2009.

The upcoming Dateline NBC episode, titled Down the Basement Stairs, is scheduled to air on December 15, 2023, at 10 pm, and is expected to delve into the horrific details of Annamarie Rintala's murder.

Five details about Annamarie Rintala's murder

1) Annamarie Cochrane Rintala was always under debt due to credit loans

Annamarie accrued a $25,000 credit debt under Cara's name. She even spent $20,000 on her ex-girlfriend, Springfield police officer Carla Daniele's, credit card.

Her male co-worker and friend, Mark Oleksak, had authorized Annamarie to use three of his credit cards according to HuffPost. Oleksak also acquired a credit card for Annamarie, on which she reportedly racked up a debt of $10,000.

First Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Steve Gagne from the prosecution's side argued during Cara Rintala's trial, saying:

“Annamarie was a spendaholic by all accounts. She had opened a line of credit under Cara’s name without Cara’s knowledge.’’

At the time of her death, Annamarie Rintala owed $33,510 on credit cards, while Cara was $35,000 in debt, according to the Boston Globe.

2) Annamarie and Cara Rintala had a tumultuous relationship

Annamarie reportedly went to the Granby Police Headquarters for a restraining order against Cara Rintala in December 2008, saying she had been hit with a spatula and punched in the head. Cara was subsequently arrested for domestic assault and battery. However, she told the police officers that Annamarie was the one who had assaulted her.

After a heated argument in May 2009, the two sought restraining orders against one another at the district court. Additionally, Annamarie Rintala's co-workers testified to witnessing bruises on her over the years, which she passed off as a result of her being clumsy.

3) Annamarie was found dead in the middle of her basement after an alleged tumble down the stairs

On March 29, 2009, Cara Rintala and their adopted daughter, Brianna, returned home at 7 p.m. after running errands to allegedly find Annamarie's body in the basement. Her body lay in the middle of the basement with blood streaks on the floor. A coat of fresh white Glidden paint was spilt from a 5-gallon square bucket all over her body, according to HuffPost.

The side door jamb had evident damage, suggesting a possible break-in. Annamarie's body was also stiff as a board, as reported by the first responders. The autopsy report revealed manual strangulation, while forensic pathologist, Joann Richmond, claimed that the body had been lying for six to eight hours.

4) Cara Rintala underwent four trial hearings between 2013 and 2023

Cara was arrested and indicted with the first-degree murder of her wife, Annamarie, on October 19, 2011. The security footage from a McDonald's where Cara and Brianna made a stop showed them using the trash can.

A rag with a faint bloodstain was recovered from the trash and it was found to be consistent with Annamarie Rintala's blood.

Due to the weak physical evidence and strong defence arguments, Cara underwent two trial hearings in 2013 and 2014, both of which resulted in hung juries. She was sentenced to prison in her third hearing in 2016, which was again overturned by appeal. She won a fourth trial and became the second person in the state's recent history to stand murder trial four times, per MassLive.

5) A paint expert was suggested during Cara Rintala's trials

Annamarie Cochrane Rintala's body was found covered in the kind of paint that turned white upon drying and stayed pink otherwise. The paint was still pink when the officers found the body.

The prosecution had brought in a paint quality engineer who testified against Cara. However, those testimonies were considered to be unscientific, which pushed the High Court to proceed with Cara's fourth trial, where she was found guilty of Annamarie Rintala's murder.