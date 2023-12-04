"Too bad money can't buy you a respectable height" - Jack Doherty gets roasted for flexing his $241k credit card spends

On December 4, 2023, Kick streamer and YouTuber Jack Doherty took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to boast about how much money he had spent. The content creator shared a screenshot of his American Express Business credit card dashboard, which revealed that he had spent $241,343. His tweet was captioned:

"Talk s**t all you want, you wish you can spend this much on your credit card in just two weeks."

The social media update drew 716 responses, with numerous netizens roasting Jack Doherty's antics. X user @SeanNews1 wrote:

"Too bad money can't buy you a respectable height."

"Posting what you spend on Amex is not a flex" - Fans react to Jack Doherty showing off his credit card spends

Jack Doherty's popularity skyrocketed in 2023, and he became one of the most popular content creators on the Stake-backed livestreaming platform, Kick. He is also considered by many to be a contentious personality, having been involved in feuds with several prominent streamers.

One of his most viral moments of the year occurred on August 23, 2023, when he collaborated with Yousef "Fousey." Things took a turn for the worse when the vlogger assaulted him by slapping him in front of thousands of live viewers.

In another instance, Doherty found himself in hot water after his girlfriend, McKinley Richardson, was injured when he crashed a golf cart during an IRL livestream. The situation prompted the online community to label him the "worst boyfriend of the year."

He once again became the talk of the town on December 4, 2023, after bragging about his credit card spending on X. One viewer found the streamer's shenanigans "interesting," but added that "no one cared" about it:

User @sach3tt was perplexed about what Doherty was flexing about:

Professional American football player and boxer, Chase DeMoor, responded by writing:

"Jack, I'm in your corner, bro, but posting what you spend on Amex is not a flex, every influencer, including myself, can post screenshots of our Amex statements but most would never have to feel like we need to prove something by irresponsibly spending a quarter of a million dollars."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Jack Doherty shared another tweet later that day, revealing that he had paid off the $241,343 credit card debt.