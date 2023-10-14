MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Chase DeMoor, known for Nate Diaz Brawl, suffers tough split decision defeat on The Prime Card

Chase DeMoor, known for Nate Diaz Brawl, suffers tough split decision defeat on The Prime Card

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Oct 14, 2023 18:42 GMT
box
Tempo Arts (left) vs. Chase DeMoor (right) [Image Courtesy: @TempoArtsYT via X/Twitter and @ChaseDeMoor via X/Twitter]

Chase DeMoor just took part in a boxing match on the undercard of MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. He faced Tempo Arts in a heavyweight bout that didn't end in his favor. After a hard-fought four-rounder, DeMoor was on the receiving end of a split-decision loss that left social media stunned.

Many were of the opinion that DeMoor had done enough to win, with some believing that a 3-1 ruling in his favor would have been justified. Despite bloodying up his opponent the judges ruled that his efforts were not enough. The fight was defined by both men tiring early in the fight.

While DeMoor was more active, throwing higher volume, his opponent landed punches with better mechanics, and was invested in body shots. DeMoor previously courted public interest after finding himself at the center of a water bottle melee with Nate Diaz at a previous Misfits Boxing event.

Chase DeMoor loses to Tempo Arts
Chase DeMoor loses to Tempo Arts

DeMoor was also at the center of another controversy. This one, however, revolved around a previous bout. During a boxing match with Stevie Knight, Chase DeMoor scored a knockdown and proceeded to throw away a guaranteed win by landing several unanswered punches to his grounded opponent.

This led to a quick disqualification and nearly sparked a post-fight brawl, as members of Knight's team entered the ring, enraged over DeMoor's conduct. However, security and match officials were quick to intervene, preventing the scene from escalating.

Quick Links

Edited by Taimoor Malik
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...