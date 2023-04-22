Chase DeMoor to face disciplinary action after hitting his opponent while down, KSI's manager confirms

According to KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, disciplinary action will be taken against Chase DeMoor due to his poor performance in yesterday's fight. The influencer boxer was disqualified after repeatedly punching his opponent, Stevie Knight, while he was down. Additionally, the pro footballer was involved in a scuffle with Nate Diaz when he attempted to throw a chair at him.

Mams Taylor took to Twitter to announce that a meeting will be held soon to discuss the situation with Chase DeMoor and potential punishments.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Mams Taylor shared that there will be disciplinary action after Chase DeMoor hit Stevie Knight while he was down. #DramaAlert Mams Taylor shared that there will be disciplinary action after Chase DeMoor hit Stevie Knight while he was down. #DramaAlert twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/s7RuTzjrsj

Chase DeMoor to face penalty following his poor showing

Chase DeMoor found himself at the center of attention yesterday after getting involved in a few controversies.

Mams, who is one of the key figures behind the Misfits Boxing event, took to his Twitter account to announce that he had spoken to Stevie and confirmed that he was fine. He wrote:

Proper Loud Music @MamsTaylor I have checked on Stevie, he’s okay and he will be back. Obviously I’m very upset that happened. I have checked on Stevie, he’s okay and he will be back. Obviously I’m very upset that happened.

Mams also announced a meeting to discuss the situation further. At this point, the outcome of the meeting is still unknown. He tweeted:

Proper Loud Music @MamsTaylor There will be disciplinary action for it yes. Meeting on this in the coming days. There will be disciplinary action for it yes. Meeting on this in the coming days.

Chase himself has reflected on the situation with Nate, stating that it was the latter who instigated the situation:

Chase DeMoor @ChaseDeMoor Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro @NateDiaz209 just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro 😂 @NateDiaz209 just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans

Chase's altercation with Nate did not conclude in the stadium. After the event, Chase was involved in a violent brawl outside on the streets as well. Video clips have surfaced, showing the influencer exchanging punches with Nate's team:

There has been no statement from KSI, co-founder of Misfits, on the matter yet. Whether Chase will be invited back to participate in future events remains to be seen. Misfits Boxing is scheduled to return next month for its seventh edition.

Here's what fans said

Fans were highly critical of Chase's outburst and unsportsmanlike behavior. Some fans also criticized the referee for reacting too late and allowing Chase to deliver several blows against Stevie. Here are some of the reactions:

Swift Dreamer @Swift_Dreamer @MamsTaylor That ref needs to be fired. You can have a guy that's not willing to jump in-between fighters at any moment in the fight! @MamsTaylor That ref needs to be fired. You can have a guy that's not willing to jump in-between fighters at any moment in the fight!

Mams revealed that the boxing commissions appoint the referees, and therefore, it is out of his hands to make any changes.

Many fans shared their views on the need to restructure influencers and YouTube boxing events to prioritize safety:

Mohamed @MoMagicBoxing @MamsTaylor Influencer boxing needs structure, it’s cool to grow the scene and expand the horizon. But we need a baseline level of boxing knowledge and experience, it’s the fight game at the end of the day that kills people and changes their lives permanently. If it means cutting 1/2 @MamsTaylor Influencer boxing needs structure, it’s cool to grow the scene and expand the horizon. But we need a baseline level of boxing knowledge and experience, it’s the fight game at the end of the day that kills people and changes their lives permanently. If it means cutting 1/2

Here are some of the other reactions:

Forefront Boxing @ForefrontBoxing @MamsTaylor 2 events this man has been a disgrace to misfits please don't bring that Clown back @MamsTaylor 2 events this man has been a disgrace to misfits please don't bring that Clown back

Ibrahim @Ibrahim1mk @MamsTaylor Chase demoor in the wrong sport bruh @MamsTaylor Chase demoor in the wrong sport bruh😭

CFCColbz🤟🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @CFCColbz20 @MamsTaylor The only correct decision is banning Chase for the foreseeable that is dangering the person health and potentially life at risk not acceptable at ALL @MamsTaylor The only correct decision is banning Chase for the foreseeable that is dangering the person health and potentially life at risk not acceptable at ALL

YouTuber and boxer KSI is scheduled to return to the boxing ring for the Misfits 007 event next month. He is set to face Joe Fournier, an undefeated boxer with a record of 9-0.

