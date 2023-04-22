Chase DeMoor to face disciplinary action after hitting his opponent while down, KSI's manager confirms

According to KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, disciplinary action will be taken against Chase DeMoor due to his poor performance in yesterday's fight. The influencer boxer was disqualified after repeatedly punching his opponent, Stevie Knight, while he was down. Additionally, the pro footballer was involved in a scuffle with Nate Diaz when he attempted to throw a chair at him.
Mams Taylor took to Twitter to announce that a meeting will be held soon to discuss the situation with Chase DeMoor and potential punishments.
Chase DeMoor to face penalty following his poor showing
Chase DeMoor found himself at the center of attention yesterday after getting involved in a few controversies.
Mams, who is one of the key figures behind the Misfits Boxing event, took to his Twitter account to announce that he had spoken to Stevie and confirmed that he was fine. He wrote:
Mams also announced a meeting to discuss the situation further. At this point, the outcome of the meeting is still unknown. He tweeted:
Chase himself has reflected on the situation with Nate, stating that it was the latter who instigated the situation:
Chase's altercation with Nate did not conclude in the stadium. After the event, Chase was involved in a violent brawl outside on the streets as well. Video clips have surfaced, showing the influencer exchanging punches with Nate's team:
There has been no statement from KSI, co-founder of Misfits, on the matter yet. Whether Chase will be invited back to participate in future events remains to be seen. Misfits Boxing is scheduled to return next month for its seventh edition.
Here's what fans said
Fans were highly critical of Chase's outburst and unsportsmanlike behavior. Some fans also criticized the referee for reacting too late and allowing Chase to deliver several blows against Stevie. Here are some of the reactions:
Mams revealed that the boxing commissions appoint the referees, and therefore, it is out of his hands to make any changes.
Many fans shared their views on the need to restructure influencers and YouTube boxing events to prioritize safety:
Here are some of the other reactions:
YouTuber and boxer KSI is scheduled to return to the boxing ring for the Misfits 007 event next month. He is set to face Joe Fournier, an undefeated boxer with a record of 9-0.
