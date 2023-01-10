KSI and Jake Paul got into a heated argument inside the Twitter space last night as the two YouTubers were embroiled in a debate regarding fight negotiations for a bout against each other.

In the Twitter space named “KSI VS Jake Paul LEAKED NEWS?”, fans questioned whether the level of opposition the British YouTuber-turned-boxer is facing is good enough to build up to a fight with the younger Paul sibling. A fan stated that Faze Temperrr is “not on the level” of one of Paul’s recent opponents, which includes former UFC champions like Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. The Watford-born content creator responded to the fans by saying:

“I was gonna take the Woodley fight, it was me [KSI] vs. Woodley, Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul was what was going to happen. It was going to be a huge card in Texas, that was planned”.

Jake Paul then entered the conversation and coaxed the undefeated boxer to “fight Woodley now” instead of Danis and then proceeded to say:

“You came back to act like you were gonna fight me and then when the negotiations happened, you get all f*****g scared. If you can f**k me up, how come you haven’t done it yet? I’m full of b******t [supposedly] but I show up every f*****g time and fight real pros and challenge myself”.

The 29-year-old Youtuber then responded by telling Jake Paul “fair play” to him for doing a “great job” beating professionals, but when he “flatlines him,” he will understand “there are levels to this game.”

KSI vs. Faze Temperrr

The Brit Youtuber, KSI, will face Faze Temperrr in the main event of the MF & DAZN: X Series 004 card on January 14 at the OVO Arena in Wembley. Temperrr, a former E-Sports player and content creator with a (2-1) boxing record, was brought in on short notice to replace the Bellator fighter and renowned jiu-jitsu specialist Dillon Danis, who withdrew from the fight earlier this month. The entire card will be streamed live on DAZN worldwide, starting at 7 pm GMT.

On the undercard of this fight will be Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti, Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner and Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo, among other notable fights.

