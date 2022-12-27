KSI In Real Life documentary: Release date, live streaming link, and more

UK-born YouTuber, boxer, and musician JJ "KSI" is set to feature in his documentary that is set to be released in January. The social media star has a larger-than-life persona, and it comes as no surprise, at least to his earnest fans, that JJ is going to hit the screens.

Officially titled "KSI in Real Life," his documentary will capture a year and a half of his enthralling career starting in 2021, and lasting until the end of 2022. This, of course, is not his first experience with the big screen. In 2018, the YouTuber was featured in his first documentary, which covered his journey to his first boxing match against fellow YouTuber, Joe Weller.

The creator also made an American comedy film titled Laid in America, which was released in 2016. He co-starred in the project with Casper Lee, a YouTuber-turned-entrepreneur. Unfortunately, the film received negative reviews from the audience.

KSI In Real Life release date announced by Amazon Prime UK

KSI is set to bring a piece of his daily life to the screens after announcing his documentary. Earlier today, Amazon Prime UK took to its Twitter account to announce that the documentary is set to be released on January 26, 2023.

The film will be out roughly a week and a half after his fifth influencer boxing match. On January 14, he will face MMA fighter, Dillon Danis, at London's Wembley Arena (not to be confused with the football stadium).

What will the documentary cover?

The documentary will cover part of his journey back to the boxing ring. For those unaware, KSI took a three-year break from pro boxing to focus on his content and music. He returned to the ring in August of this year, where he faced Swarmz (UK-born rapper) and Luis Alcaraz Pineda (Mexican professional boxer) on the same night.

The film is also expected to portray snippets from his daily routine and other ventures such as his YouTube and musical endeavors. The rapper released his second studio album, "All Over the Place." His relationship with his YouTube group, Sidemen, is also expected to be shown.

What has JJ said about the project?

While KSI has not promoted it as loftily as he usually does (mostly due to his focus on the upcoming boxing match), the creator has spoken about the project in a recent YouTube video. He said:

"I'm very intrigued to watch it. I haven't actually watched it believe it or not. This is not a fluff piece or anything, I literally was just myself, being honest the whole time. Yeah, there's some highs and there's some lows. I don't know if I'm ready to watch it. I will watch it. I will probably wait to the premiere. Maybe I'll never watch it. Maybe I'll watch it through what people tell me since they've watched it."

Where can fans see the documentary?

"KSI In Real Life" will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime. No additional charges are expected. Those with a Prime subscription can watch it on the day it releases.

Amazon Prime UK membership fees are £8.99 each month, or £95 annually.

The documentary was executively produced by popular Anglo-American journalist and documentarian Louis Theroux.

