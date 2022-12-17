KSI reveals the date for his official documentary on Amazon Prime

UK-based YouTube star JJ "KSI" took to his channel to reveal a tentative date for the release of his documentary on Amazon Prime. According to the 29-year-old, the documentary is expected to be released sometime in January 2023.

The film has been in the works for several months and is set to premiere in the upcoming year. The official title of the documentary is yet to be revealed and according to JJ, it will record both his "highs" and "lows."

JJ has had among the most eventful careers that a creator can ask for. From making frivolous gaming videos in the bedroom to ranking in the official charts as a singer, he's had it all.

"I was just real, very me" - KSI gives an update on his upcoming documentary on Amazon Prime

In his latest YouTube video, KSI briefly spoke about the upcoming documentary on the OTT platform. The UK-born YouTuber stated that he is yet to see the project himself, however, is looking forward to it. He stated:

"My documentary is coming out in January. Very nervous, gonna be interesting to see what people think of it. I mean I was just real, very me, just very honest. I don't know, I guess it is what it is."

(Timestamp: 00:04)

He continued:

"I'm very intrigued to watch it. I haven't actually watched it believe it or not. This is not a fluff piece or anything, I literally was just myself, being honest the whole time. Yeah, there's some highs and there's some lows. I don't know if I'm ready to watch it. I will watch it. I will probably wait to the premiere. Maybe I'll never watch it. Maybe I'll watch it through what people tell me since they've watched it."

Although initially expected to be released in November 2022, the revised date falls in January 2023. The documentary was executively produced by BAFTA-winning British-American journalist and documentarian Louis Theroux.

Fans share their opinion on the latest documentary

KSI is undoubtedly at the peak of his career with millions of fans all around the globe. His documentary is expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of viewers. Seeing him talk about the project prompted fans to say these:

Fans share their views on the project (Image via JJ Olatunji YouTube)

This is not the first documentary that will feature KSI in it. Back in 2018, KSI: Can't Lose was released on Amazon Prime. The project recorded the creator's first journey to the boxing ring.

