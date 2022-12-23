KSI documentary to cover one-and-half-years of his life, reveals the creator

UK YouTuber-cum-rapper JJ "KSI" is set to feature in his own documentary that is expected to be released in early 2023. Although not a lot has been revealed about the film, JJ was recently heard saying that it will capture roughly a year-and-a-half of his life, spanning from June 2021 to October 2022.

Those who have keenly observed the creator will know that he has had an eventful journey over the past couple of years. In July 2021, he released his second studio album called All Over the Place. In August of this year, the YouTuber made his return to the boxing ring after a period of hiatus.

In between, he has also achieved insurmountable success with his YouTube group Sidemen, which has over 17.4 million subscribers at the time of writing. The documentary is expected to highlight most of these events.

Further details of KSI's Amazon Prime documentary

Earlier this week, the name of the documentary was revealed. Although not yet officially promoted, a fan account (@ksinews_) associated with the creator shared a Twitter post stating that the title is set to be KSI: In Real Life.

In a recently surfaced video clip, the creator gave additional details about the upcoming production. JJ, who is presently in training camp preparing for his fight against Dillon Danis, said that the documentary team had been "tracking" his journey for over a year. He revealed:

"About a year-and-a-half, yeah. I think it was June 2021 and basically ended in October of this year."

Those wondering, the film will be led by popular BAFTA-winning British-American journalist and documentarian Louis Theroux, who was revealed as the executive producer of the project.

When will KSI: In Real Life launch?

The documentary is set to be released in January 2023. This was confirmed by JJ himself in a recently uploaded YouTube video. He stated:

"My documentary is coming out in January. Very nervous, gonna be interesting to see what people think of it. I mean I was just real, very me, just very honest. I don't know, I guess it is what it is."

The VOD of the upcoming project is expected to be free for all Amazon Prime subscribers.

Fans share their reactions

Fans are naturally quite ecstatic to see big names such as Louis Theroux spearhead the entire project. Reacting to the latest update, fans shared these comments:

Mo YG @mo_yg1 @ksinews_ apparently he let them film his breakup with his ex aswell. Probably blurred her face tho @ksinews_ apparently he let them film his breakup with his ex aswell. Probably blurred her face tho

Nemo @NBAYoungBouy @ksinews_ 90 minutes of watching KSI talk like an anime character @ksinews_ 90 minutes of watching KSI talk like an anime character

JJ himself has amassed over 40 million subscribers between his two individual channels. It remains to be seen how the documentary will fare upon its release.

