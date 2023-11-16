Why is Jack Doherty considered a controversial personality? Kick streamer's career explored

Jack Doherty is a popular name among all the controversial influencers and personalities. The Kick streamer and former YouTuber is well-known for causing chaos in public places, such as supermarkets, by performing pranks. Jack also enjoys performing stunts in trampoline parks and on cliffs, often flipping and doing other acrobatic maneuvers.

Although he has been involved in various controversies and stunts, his most significant highlight has been getting thrown out of major retailers such as Walmart and Target. He even made headlines during his feud with the famous Fortnite streamer Ninja.

Exploring Jack Doherty's controversial career

Jack Doherty is a 20-year-old American vlogger and streamer. He began his career on YouTube in 2016 by posting a video of himself flipping markers. The video gradually gained popularity, paving the way for his future videos to receive thousands of views.

In 2017, during his early career, a video of him flipping multiple objects went viral and gained millions of views. Since then, he has uploaded videos of himself doing Floor is Lava challenges in Walmart, which resulted in him being kicked out of the store.

The American streamer currently has 12.4 million subscribers on YouTube and continues to upload videos regularly. Jack is also gaining fame on the streaming platform Kick, where he does Just Chatting streams and has 90K followers.

Jack Doherty's interview with Logan Paul

Just after his career took off, Jack attended the Impaulislive event in 2019, where he sat down for an interview with Logan Paul. Jack, who was only 15 at the time, was raking in millions of followers.

In a clip from the interview, Paul can be seen asking Doherty about his yearly income. Jack then reveals that he bought a house in Tennessee because it offers the highest ROI (Return On Investment).

The clip has gained a lot of attention due to Logan Paul's reaction to Jack being PR trained at such a young age. Viewers were also surprised that the streamer could balance school and a successful YouTube career, earning over half a million dollars annually.

The time when Jack Doherty 'exposed' Ninja

On March 8, 2018, Jack uploaded a video on YouTube in which he donated $1000 to famous Fortnite player Ninja to troll him. It gained a lot of traction as those kinds of videos were trending at the time. Two weeks after the video was posted, Jack Doherty uploaded another video with the title Exposing Ninja.

The video consisted of screenshots of private direct messages between Jack and Ninja where Ninja claimed to have refunded all of the previous video's donations to Jack and asked him to take the video down. Ninja also stated that the video exposing him was not genuine.

However, Doherty disputed Ninja's claim and maintained that he had never received the refund. Later, famous Twitter user @DramaAlert uploaded Jack's video, which led to the YouTuber receiving a lot of dislikes and hateful comments.

Jack Doherty getting slapped during his livestreams

Doherty has been making headlines quite often recently for being hit or slapped during his livestreams on Kick. In a recent gathering at his content house, a well-known streamer named Izi Prime hit Jack Doherty while he was streaming. In response, Jack called the police to help resolve the situation. After speaking with the police, Prime left the premises.

A few days prior to this incident, Jack was slapped by the Island Boys after a heated argument where Doherty made them feel unwelcomed due to being busy with other streamers.

Expand Tweet

During another incident, the popular streamer on Kick was physically assaulted by 'Fousey.' The feud began when Jack referred to Yousef as a "beta," which caused Fousey to splash water on Doherty's face. The interaction then escalated into a physical altercation when Fousey started hitting the streamer.

Jack Doherty has become a sensation for his controversial livestreams and captivating content. He is currently partnered with Kick and boasts an impressive 708K watch hours and an average of 8.8K viewers on the platform.