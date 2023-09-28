"It’s time to get some security": YouTuber Jack Doherty gets slapped by the Island Boys, leaves netizens shocked

YouTuber and Kick streamer Jack Doherty seems to have developed a pattern of getting hit or slapped during his livestreams. This trend continued in his most recent Kick stream, where he once again found himself on the receiving end of a slap, this time from one of the Island Boys. This recurring occurrence has understandably left fans perplexed, especially given that it has become a regular incident in his livestreams.

Prior to this, he had already experienced a couple of similar incidents, and this latest occurrence marks the third time it has happened.

The video clip was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the popular online news account Drama Alert (@DramaAlert) and garnered a wide range of reactions. One fan comically remarked:

"Jack has been slapped 50 times in less than a month it’s time to get some security."

Jack Doherty gets attacked by Island Boys following an altercation

Jack Doherty gets attacked by Island Boys following an altercation

The Island Boys, comprising Franky and Alex Venegas, a hip-hop duo and popular TikTokers, have once again become the center of attention during one of Jack Doherty's Kick streams. This time, an altercation occurred between him and the twins, resulting in one of them delivering a slap to Jack's face.

The precise cause of the altercation remains unclear, but it seems Jack was in the company of other content creators when one of the Island Boys attempted to insert themselves into the gathering despite not being welcomed. This led to a heated verbal exchange, ultimately culminating in a slap.

This recent incident is not the first time Jack Doherty has encountered physical altercations during his streams. In August, the controversial streamer Yousef "Fousey" slapped Jack during a stream. Furthermore, earlier in September, another fellow streamer named Izi Prime also smacked the YouTuber.

What did the fans say?

Fans wasted no time expressing their reactions to the viral clip, with some even suggesting that it might have been scripted. Here are some of the top reactions:

Fans share their reaction to the latest slapping incident. (Image via Twitter/X)

Interestingly, the Island Boys themselves experienced a similar situation not too long ago when Alex Venegas was slapped by the controversial streamer Konvy during a stream that took place at Jack Doherty's house in August.