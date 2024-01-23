Why is Jack Doherty so rich? Kick streamer's fortune and net worth explored

In the past few months, controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty has been involved in a number of controversies with other prominent streamers. Though he started out on YouTube back in 2016 with his trickshot videos and challenge videos, his recent live streams on Kick have shown him being the victim of physical violence at the hands of fellow Kick streamers.

Being slapped by Izi Prime, Island Boys, and physically assaulted by Fousey, Jack Doherty's broadcasts sent shockwaves through the community, boosting his popularity on Kick significantly overnight. He attained a peak viewership of 96,000 in December 2023.

Having been an online creator for a significant period, speculations are rife regarding the streamer's net worth and earnings. This article explores the background of the streamer and the context behind the meteoric rise in the streamer's fortune.

Jack Doherty: His rise to fame and fortune explained

Jack started making content at the age of 13, uploading videos on YouTube. His videos showcased him performing trick shots and various challenges with intriguing video concepts, such as when he went trick-or-treating the day after Halloween. However, his content has taken a more controversial turn recently.

Over time, his videos and livestreams started gaining hundreds of thousands of views. He has eventually attained 13.4 million subscribers on YouTube and 112,402 followers on Kick at the time of writing.

What are his sources of income?

The streamer earns over 12 million solely from his YouTube ventures (Image via SocialBlade)

Through his YouTube channel, Jack is reported to earn between $703,500 to $11.3 million each year. His second channel, called Jack Live, is estimated to earn between $61,800 to $989,000 yearly. In total, the streamer may earn anywhere from $765,300 to $12.28 million solely from his YouTube channels.

Jack Doherty has showcased his sagacious attitude regarding money since a young age. An example of this was when he came onto the Impulsive podcast in 2019, hosted by Logan Paul. Even at the early age of 15, he explained that he had utilized the money earned through his YouTube videos to purchase property in Tenessee, where he could earn the highest ROI (Return on Investment).

Since then, the streamer has bought several properties, reportedly valued at nearly 100 million dollars in total. He has uploaded many videos in which he gives a house tour of his newly acquired properties, ranging from $15 million to $50 million in value.

Allegedly purchasing gifts to avoid taxes

According to allegations by Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds, the streamer is not beyond using unusual tactics to save money, including purchasing gifts for giveaways worth $500,000 so that he can avoid paying taxes for the amount.

In a post on X, Natalie alleged that Jack Doherty had not purchased the gifts "to be nice" but rather to help avoid paying a share of his earnings to the government. This comes after previous allegations from Natalie that Jack Doherty claims 100% of the earnings made by OnlyF*ns models affiliated with him.

As per Natalie, he used the same money to purchase Rolex watches as Christmas gifts for the models.

Showing off his credit card spending and other luxury items

Jack put up a post in December showcasing his credit card spending (Image via dohertyjackk/X)

Jack Doherty has never been afraid to showcase his accumulated wealth and possessions. On December 4, 2023, he put up a post on X with an attached screenshot, reportedly showcasing his credit card spending over the past few weeks, which was a total of $241,343.

Along with the screenshot, the post was captioned:

"Talk s**t all you want, you wish you can spend this much on your credit card in just two weeks."

The streamer has also often been involved in controversies involving his Lamborghini Urus, with him speeding in front of the police, much to the dismay of his audience. The streamer owns a McLaren as well, with his entire car collection worth over $1,00,000.

Jack Doherty recently came under fire for his post on X on January 22, 2024, after stating he had become "best bros" with someone who "hated him." He went on to say that the individual in question flew a distance of "5,000 miles" just to punch him in the face. Doherty added that he now pays the person's rent in America and "gave" his ex-girlfriend to him.