"Craziest narcissist tactic" - Kick streamer accuses Jack Doherty of "scamming" and "taking 100% revenue" from OF models

Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty has swiftly built a reputation for being both notorious and provocative. This pattern seems to have taken a new turn as Natalie Reynolds, a fellow Kick streamer, took to her X account to publicly criticize Jack and make allegations involving OnlyFans (OF) models that have been associated with him.

According to the post, Jack has allegedly claimed 100% of the earnings generated by certain OF models (associated with the streamer). Additionally, it was suggested that he used the same funds to purchase Rolex watches for them as Christmas gifts. Here's what she wrote:

"Jack Doherty bought all his OF demons Rolex’s for Christmas with the money he made scamming them and taking 100% of their revenue hahaha. Gifting these girls a Rolex will keep them quiet for another few months and not leave him. This is the craziest narcissist tactic of all time lmao."

Natalie Reynolds levels allegations against the Kick streamer (Image via X/@Onlynatreynolds)

Natalie Reynolds levels "scamming" allegations against Kick streamer Jack Doherty

Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty can't seem to catch a break. Shortly after his recent assault video went viral, he now finds himself embroiled in yet another controversy. This time, he is being accused of engaging in scams involving OF models.

Natalie Reynold's X post comes in response to Jack's recent video, where he proudly shares his extravagant Christmas spending spree, revealing a staggering $500,000 splurge on lavish gifts.

The video showcases him generously gifting expensive jewelry sets and watches to his friends and family members. However, this display of opulence appears to have triggered Natalie's criticism and allegations in her subsequent post.

In contrast to his usual responses to posts directed at him, he has not yet commented on the accusations. This silence leaves room for speculation and adds to the unfolding controversy surrounding him.

What did the fans say?

Natalie's post has sparked a significant number of reactions from fans online, with several noteworthy responses. Here are some of them:

Fans react to the recent post targeted at Jack Doherty (Image via X/@Onlynatreynolds)

Natalie Reynolds herself has recently made headlines due to a controversial incident at a gym, where she donned a rather questionable attire.