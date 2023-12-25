"One punch isn’t enough for that kid" - Jack Doherty gets assaulted during heated altercation on livestream, fans react

One of the most notorious internet personalities, Jack Doherty, found himself on the receiving end of a couple of punches during a recent livestream. This isn't the sole occurrence of Jack being struck during a stream. Still, the latest incident was particularly unexpected since, despite having a group of people, including his bodyguard, accompanying him, they were unable to prevent the attack.

This incident has rapidly gone viral, and Jack isn't the most favored streamer within the community, with some individuals going so far as to express the opinion that he deserved what happened. One user wrote:

"That’s good it finally happened, but one punch isn’t enough for that kid."

Fans react to Jack's latest controversial clip (Image via X/@N3ROWORLD)

What happened to Jack Doherty? New viral clip shows streamer being smacked

Jack Doherty has swiftly acquired a reputation for being both wild and controversial. His past statements have landed him in trouble on multiple occasions.

The latest clip involving the streamer has stirred significant reactions. In the footage, he is seen amidst a group of people engaged in a heated argument with an individual. However, things escalated as the person approached and delivered a direct punch to his face.

Expand Tweet

If one punch wasn't enough, the assailant returned for a second attempt and successfully landed another blow, even with the security guard attempting to intervene.

As mentioned before, Jack isn't the most popular figure in the online world. Seeing him being attacked was reason enough for the online community to express support and cheer on the incident. Here are some of the notable reactions on X:

Fans react as the streamer gets attacked live on stream (Image via X/N3ROWORLD)

Why is Jack Doherty considered controversial?

Despite being only 20, Jack Doherty has already garnered a significant number of critics due to his online antics and rants. For instance, back in October, he doxxed Corinna Kopf's Halloween party address simply because he was denied entry.

In another instance, he was observed recklessly driving a golf cart, and as a consequence of his antics, his girlfriend ended up hospitalized. The streamer has a track record of engaging in controversial acts and rants.