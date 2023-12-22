"He's an insufferable a*shole" - MoistCr1TiKaL goes off at Kick streamer Jack Doherty for his contentious public stunts

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" went off against fellow streamer Jack Doherty. For those unfamiliar, Jack, a 20-year-old Kick streamer, has found himself in hot water lately, stirring up controversies - from creating public disturbances to getting into physical altercations, he seems involved in one scrape after another.

Naturally, Jack has accumulated quite a few critics in the past few months. Today (December 22), MoistCr1TiKaL didn't mince words as he weighed in with his strong opinions about him. He said:

"He's an insufferable a*shole to be around."

"He looks like a cartoon villain" - MoistCr1TiKaL not a fan of Jack Doherty's content

Jack Doherty has recently become entangled in a series of controversies. The attention initially zeroed in on him when he found himself on the receiving end of a couple of slaps from fellow creators, incidents that were provoked by his actions. Reacting to Jack's content, here's what MoistCr1TiKaL said:

"Jack Doherty's infamy online got its crescendo about a month ago, hitting its peak mainly because he became known as this punching bag. His face was a knuckle sandwich magnet."

He added:

"When you get near Jack Doherty, it's like a dementor. It sucks the fun out of everything and everyone gets uncomfortable and mad at him. He has this indescribable X-Men mutation about him that makes him impossible to be around."

The streamer then referenced one of Jack's recent public pranks, showcasing instances where he deliberately bumped into others. However, in each of these situations, he sidestepped any confrontation, relying on the presence of his bodyguard to defuse the tension.

Speaking in this situation, MoistCr1TiKaL said:

"He still has the gall to stand behind his bodyguard, peek his head over and continue to insult the person. He looks like a cartoon villain of Popeye. Like look at the way he conducts himself, it's so bad. This would be the most embarrassing moment to somebody else but for Jack, it's his proudest moment."

What did the fans say?

The video also garnered many comments from the online community, critical of Jack Doherty's antics. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Jack Doherty persists in his spree of controversies. For instance, earlier this month, the streamer attempted to sneak into a Kanye West show in Miami with a doppelganger of the rapper, only to be swiftly ejected from the event.