UFC champ Sean O’Malley reacts to bodyguard's unprovoked attack during Jack Doherty incident

Sean O’Malley reacted to the viral video of Jack Doherty’s bodyguard knocking someone out at an influencer party.

Over the past year, IRL (In Real Life) streaming has exploded in popularity, with hundreds of thousands of people watching their favorite influencers daily. One of the streamers who consistently goes viral is Jack Doherty, who went live at a costume party on Friday.

The video started without much context, as Doherty seemed to be getting yelled at by a group of people for recording the party. Standing by his side was a massive bodyguard who was paid by the YouTuber for protection.

As he was being yelled out, suddenly, his bodyguard escalated a situation with an individual, punching him and leading to the latter’s head bouncing off the road.

The co-host of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Mike Majlak, shared the video on Twitter with the caption:

“as someone who has worked with security for years, they can’t just punch non-threats in the face. this is an arrest and lawsuit, 100% guaranteed, especially in CA. the only reason these little streamers have massive guards is so they can go cause trouble, instigate fights, then have someone else handle them. it’s so fucking corny and it’s a recipe for disaster.”

The comment section featured various responses, including Sean O’Malley sharing his reaction:

“Ouch not cool”

What’s next for Sean O’Malley in the UFC?

On August 19, Sean O’Malley made history by securing a second-round TKO against Aljamain Sterling to become the new UFC bantamweight champion.

Following the disappointing loss, Sterling attempted to get an immediate rematch, but the UFC will likely go in a different direction.

Nothing has been confirmed, but O’Malley’s first bantamweight title defense is expected to be against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, who defeated Pedro Munhoz earlier this year.

In August 2020, ‘Chito’ handed O’Malley his lone loss in the Octagon with a first-round knockout. Since then, ‘Sugar’ has been eyeing revenge, which could come in the form of a title defense in early 2024.

Meanwhile, other potential title contenders for O’Malley's bantamweight title are Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili. Only time will tell what’s next for one of the biggest superstars in the UFC.