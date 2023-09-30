Former UFC champ Aljamain Sterling issues roaring challenge to Sean O'Malley after getting back in the win column at Polaris 25

Former UFC bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling secured a decision victory over Mike Grundy in the headline bout of Polaris 25, a grappling event held at the Ebbw Vale Sports Centre in Wales.

During the entire 10-minute round, the two grapplers hardly made contact with the ground. Instead, they both seemed content to wait for the other to make a mistake. As a result, much of the fight was characterized by Sterling and Grundy engaging in hand-fighting to gain a positional advantage.

Following his victory, 'Funk Master' extended a challenge to the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O'Malley, and proposed:

"I got a message for Mr. Sugar T*ts, hey give me my rematch or fight Merab [Dvalishvili], it's that simple. Stop talking to top contenders and be a man and be a world champ and fight the best of the best. That's what I did, now you need to turn around and do the same exact sh*t, let's go."

Check out Sterling's comments below:

Aljamain Sterling lost his bantamweight title to 'Sugar' by a second-round KO in the main event of UFC 292 in August, and he is actively aiming for a rematch in 2024.

Aljamain Sterling finds solace in aftermath of his title defeat to Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling recently revealed that he felt a sense of relief following his knockout loss to Sean O'Malley.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Funk Master' delved into the pressures associated with holding a championship title, especially the ongoing scrutiny regarding future opponents and training camps. Sterling highlighted that he experienced a notable reduction in mental stress as a result of the defeat:

"I don't gotta do training camp, I don't gotta cut weight, I don't watch my diet, I can just live. I could travel, I don't gotta think about the next guy. I literally don't even know who my next opponent could possibly be and I don't have to think about any of that or worry about it any time soon and that's a relief, man."

Check out Sterling's comments below:

