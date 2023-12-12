"Snitch off-cam" - Jack Doherty goes off at Sneako after seemingly getting kicked out of Kanye West's event

Controversial and up-and-coming Kick streamer (97K followers) Jack Doherty faced a setback as he was denied entry to the latest Kanye West event in Miami. Joining in a Rave Live Streamed event in Miami earlier today (December 12), Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign were present, drawing a crowd of streamers and creators.

Jack Doherty found himself amidst a commotion as he arrived with a sizable entourage, including a Kanye West lookalike, to the Rave Live Streamed event. However, approximately an hour and 30 minutes into his stream, their cover was exposed, prompting the police on site to instruct them to turn back.

In a controversial twist, another streamer, Nico "Sneako," was also in attendance. Jack, however, claimed that the primary reason for their entry denial was due to Sneako allegedly informing authorities about their presence. Jack said:

"Snitch off-cam"

"Sneako f**king ratted on us" - Jack Doherty says Sneako snitched on the streamer

The Kanye West show in Miami proved to be a massive hit among fans and streamers alike. Notably, Adin Ross and IShowSpeed livestreamed from the event. However, notorious Kick streamer Jack Doherty faced disappointment as he was turned away by the police.

Jack, however, believes that the reason for their rejection was Sneako spotting him and allegedly informing the police. He said:

"Bro, Sneako f**king ratted on us. Sneako's like, 'Ah, ha, you're funny for that.' Sneako ratted. L Sneako for ratting...he ratted on us, bro. Dude, he wasn't even streaming, he ratted on us."

He added:

He's a snake off-cam, bro. Snitch off-cam. The camera's off and he snitched on Kanye (the look-a-like). I thought he was boys with Kanye."

(Timestamp: 01:30:48)

The streamer was also accompanied by a Drake doppelganger; however, their antics were unsuccessful, and they had to leave the premises.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by the popular online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), garnering a lot of reactions from the community (including the streamer himself). Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the viral clip (Image via X/Drama Alert)

This isn't the first instance of Jack Doherty being denied entry to an event. In October, he faced a similar situation when he was turned away from a Halloween party hosted by popular model and online celebrity Corinna Kopf.