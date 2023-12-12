"Avengers of controversial figures coming together" - Fans react to Adin Ross and IShowSpeed "trying to meet" Kanye West on livestream

On December 12, 2023, Kick star Adin Ross took to his alternate X (formerly Twitter) handle, @AR15thed3mon, to announce that he would be teaming up with Darren "IShowSpeed" for an IRL broadcast. He then claimed that the duo would "try to meet" American rapper and musician Kanye West. The Florida native added that the potential collaboration would be "fun" and that he was "manifesting" it.

Adin Ross' tweet reads:

"Adin X Speed IRL stream tonight we gonna try to meet Ye (Kanye West). Gonna be fun. Manifesting it now that we gonna meet him. I'll be live after my workout doing a desktop then will IRL stream later on through the night."

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality's update has garnered significant traction on the social media platform. X user @justvanillaling made a lighthearted remark, writing:

"Damn, this feels like The Avengers of controversial figures coming together. Brace yourselves!"

The Kick streamer's tweet from his alternate account, dated December 12, 2023 (Image via @AR15thed3mon/X)

"I'm predicting a next-level catastrophe" - Netizens chime in on Adin Ross and IShowSpeed "trying to meet" Kanye West on IRL stream

X user @justvanillaling's aforementioned comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

This isn't the first time Adin Ross has discussed collaborating with Kanye West on his channel. On December 4, 2022, a 20-second clip went viral on the internet, in which contentious personality Nick Fuentes seemingly "confirmed" that the Grammy Award-winning musician would be connecting with Ross for an interview:

"We want to sit down with people that disagree. We want to have the conversation. We want Jewish people to be a part of it. And Ye will be sitting down with, I believe some Jewish people this week. At least one interview lined up, I think we're talking to Adin Ross. Him and I will be speaking to him."

However, the plans never came to fruition. Adin Ross eventually appeared as a guest on the Off The Record podcast (hosted by Livingston "DJ Akademiks"), in which he accused Kanye West of making remarks about his ethnicity, resulting in the collaboration getting canceled.

He said:

"I said something that... you know, kind of got... he probably thought I was an enemy. He called me up, I'm not going to say what I said, you know? I'm not going to do that. He called me up and basically just said like, 'Yo,' like, you know, like, 'You Jews are aren't going to tell me what I can, I can't say,' and you know, like, 'We cool?' And I was like, 'Yeah, we cool.' He said, 'I don't want you my enemy,' and then yeah, that was it."

As mentioned earlier, the 23-year-old claimed that he and IShowSpeed would "try to meet" Kanye West during an IRL livestream on December 12, 2023. X user @DramaAlert shared the update, with numerous netizens chiming in:

Expand Tweet

One fan, @WillyTheDegen, referred to Adin Ross, IShowSpeed, and Kanye West as the "new big 3":

X user @WillyTheDegen's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another community member, @Lux_to_Nox, wondered why the potential collaboration would be "huge":

X user @Lux_to_Nox's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, user @sugarjenifer commented that if Kanye West was "really involved," it would result in a "next-level catastrophe":

"Dude, if Kanye is really involved, I'm predicting a next-level catastrophe. Just for the thrill, ya know?"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, Adin Ross and IShowSpeed had gotten together for an IRL stream on the former's Kick channel. However, they did not collaborate with Kanye West.