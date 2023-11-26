"You have to do WWE stuff and bad podcasts" - Sneako lashes out at KSI and Sidemen after hearing they "hate" him

During a recent Rumble livestream, controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" commented after Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI," and other Sidemen members discussed the content creator they "hate the most." When Vikram "Vikkstar123" and KSI mentioned his name, Sneako went on a rant, lashing out at both the professional boxer and the YouTube group.

After using a derogatory term multiple times, the New Yorker claimed that KSI was infuriated because he didn't have "freedom of speech" since he is the face of Prime:

"He stays yapping about me, yeah? Yip-yap, yip-yap, yip-yap. What are you talking about? Who is you? Older N3on? What the f**k are you talking about? Bro, who are you? Who is this dude (the streamer hovers the mouse cursor over Tobit John "Tobi"). I don't know anyone here besides, like... p*ki, p*ki, p*ki. KSI is just mad because he doesn't have any freedom of speech because he has a drink."

Nico went on to say that KSI isn't as "funny" as he once was and added:

"Like, you're mad that you can't be funny anymore because you have to do WWE stuff and bad podcasts, and everything is PR train. You're just mad! Sorry, you don't have freedom of speech. You're not funny anymore than you used to be."

Expand Tweet

"KSI would knock Sneako upside down" - Netizens react to Rumble streamer's rant against YouTuber and Sidemen

X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert's tweet featuring Sneako has drawn several reactions. Kick streamer Jon Zherka shared his thoughts on the situation, writing:

Kick streamer Jon Zherka's response (Image via Drama Alert/X)

According to one fan, the banned YouTuber was acting as if he didn't know who Vikkstar123 was:

One netizen commented on the Rumble streamer not knowing who Vikkstar123 is (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another community member stated that Nico appeared "offended" by KSI and the Sidemen's comments:

A fan's comment, in which they believed the streamer got "offended" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, X user @nolimitelormp2 wrote:

"KSI would knock Sneako upside down."

X user @nolimitelormp2's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Some more relevant reactions from the conversation thread (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Sneako and KSI have been feuding for a long time. On July 6, 2023, the former leaked a series of private conversations he had with the professional boxer on X. The Rumble streamer did not stop there, as he mocked KSI using a racial slur.