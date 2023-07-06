"Imagine being physically and mentally destroyed by a word" - Sneako leaks private DMs with KSI, mocks latter by using racial slur

Controversial streamer Nico "Sneako" has leaked private messages between himself and JJ "KSI," the popular UK-based YouTuber and boxer. In the texts, KSI can be seen issuing Nico a threat after the latter had tagged (now removed) KSI as a monkey in an Instagram post. Nico mockingly responded to him by typing the word "P*ki."

This was in reference to a recent controversy KSI was involved in. He had playfully used the word, which caused a lot of backlash at the time. For context, "P*ki" has racial connotations and is considered offensive to the South Asian community. KSI and the Sidemen (YouTube group) have since apologized.

Sneako, on the other hand, purports the idea of not apologizing for using an offensive word when made jokingly. He said:

"Imagine being physically and mentally destroyed by a word"

"You won't succeed" - KSI chastizes Sneako in leaked private messages

In the leaked private message, Sneako revealed that KSI expressed strong sentiments about their ongoing and prolonged feud. Here's what he sent:

*Warning. The following video contains the usage of an objectionable term. Please watch at your own discretion.

Sneako read out his own idea, suggesting that KSI makes racial jokes off-camera:

"You and I both know when the camera's off you're saying P*ki and making racist jokes with your friends. Because everybody does. Everyone in the chat, if you make racist jokes with your friends, if you say racial slurs when you're not on camera, when you're not at the office, when you're alone, you make racist jokes."

KSI promptly responded by stating that Nico doesn't know him personally. In response, the latter said that he does know him since he has been watching him for several years:

"Blud thinks he's misunderstood. Yeah, I do know you. Bro, nobody's that complicated. It's not that hard to figure people out. I've been watching KSI for years, I know him. I know what he's like. I know his sense of humor. You're not like, this extremely mysterious person."

Here's what fans said

Reacting to the latest video, several users responded by calling out Nico for his unrestrained use of the word. Here are some notable tweets:

StraightM’s @StraightMsss @PrabhhSandhu Who exactly did Sneako “expose” cuz KSI just gave him a valuable lesson on the effects of that word and Sneako is saying it freely @PrabhhSandhu Who exactly did Sneako “expose” cuz KSI just gave him a valuable lesson on the effects of that word and Sneako is saying it freely😭

Simon @Simon43623904 @PrabhhSandhu Tbh he has a point. But at the same time ksi is too big and has too many brand deals that he can't risk getting cancelled and losing them. @PrabhhSandhu Tbh he has a point. But at the same time ksi is too big and has too many brand deals that he can't risk getting cancelled and losing them.

Zidan @Zidan58049165 @PrabhhSandhu Sneako is literally saying it here @PrabhhSandhu Sneako is literally saying it here 💀

"Whippin', like a boss, winnin', winnin" @Grafitti_2012 @PrabhhSandhu If anything, ppl already knew sneako is in the mud, and don’t really expect anything from an attention seeking Tate Stan. He legit tagged ksi in a insta picture of him holding a monkey @PrabhhSandhu If anything, ppl already knew sneako is in the mud, and don’t really expect anything from an attention seeking Tate Stan. He legit tagged ksi in a insta picture of him holding a monkey

"Whippin', like a boss, winnin', winnin" @Grafitti_2012 @PrabhhSandhu The hate ksi may get to this day is because ksi is pretending that he never knew the origins of the p word. That’s something he was educated upon where he grew up as a child. But I don’t give him any hate for it, he apologized, retouched upon it and moved on and so should we. @PrabhhSandhu The hate ksi may get to this day is because ksi is pretending that he never knew the origins of the p word. That’s something he was educated upon where he grew up as a child. But I don’t give him any hate for it, he apologized, retouched upon it and moved on and so should we.

Diaz @leemayor991 @PrabhhSandhu Let see how many people call out sneako for this bet no one will cause everyone jumps on the hate ksi bandwagon @PrabhhSandhu Let see how many people call out sneako for this bet no one will cause everyone jumps on the hate ksi bandwagon

Tanj_ @BigTanj_ @Sneak0o @KSI If sneako is all of that he should go the next misfits press conference where JJs gonna be at @Sneak0o @KSI If sneako is all of that he should go the next misfits press conference where JJs gonna be at

The feud between KSI and Sneako has been a long going one. In March 2023, KSI publicly mocked the Rumble streamer and even called him a "cu*k" on Twitter, prompting a strong response from the latter. Read more about the story by clicking here.

Poll : 0 votes