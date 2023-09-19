"I'm not leaking s**t" - Sneako accuses Jon Zherka of being on drugs while talking to Adin Ross

Contentious Rumble personality Nico "Sneako" connected with Adin Ross over a voice call on September 19, 2023. During their conversation, the former brought up fellow content creator Jon Zherka and accused him of using drugs before his boxing match against Izi Prime. Claiming that he did not want to be a "snake," Sneako cited Zherka's tweet about boxing while under the influence of a variety of substances.

The streamer went on to say that he was not leaking undisclosed information and added:

"I mean, he said - I remember his tweet. He's saying, 'The best fight form is to drop a little M*MA, a little bit of Adderall, one sniff of c*ke, and then two shots for your inhibition.' He detailed all the drugs he needs for the best fight. And, this is his Twitter! I'm not leaking s**t, this is what he said."

Sneako claims Jon Zherka was allegedly on drugs moments before his boxing fight with Izi Prime, Adin Ross responds

Sneako called Adin Ross two hours into his Rumble livestream, claiming that Jon Zherka was on drugs before his boxing match against Izi Prime. He said:

"Man, this is why you can't trust drug addicts, man. It's just, they're unreliable and always snakey... like, I looked at the address and his manager was kind of heated. But, it's seven minutes away. He went to the address, seven minutes from where you're at."

Timestamp: 02:04:55

The banned YouTuber went into detail about the substances Zherka allegedly consumed, saying:

"If I go on from what he said - I'm not trying to snake, but he says that he fights off of m*lly and c*ke. So, if we go based off of these tweets, then he's probably f**king going to some drug dealer's house and, like..."

Adin Ross wondered what would happen if he organized a drug test before Jon Zherka's boxing match against Izi Prime. Sneako responded by saying he "didn't want to be honest" and elaborated:

"What do you think? I don't want to be honest because he's going to call me a snake. (Adin Ross asks the Rumble streamer to list what substances Jon Zherka allegedly was on) Okay, his Twitter, he says, 'You need to take a dash of M*MA, one line of c*ke for energy, two shots to lower you inhibition, and Adderall for focus. That's the best way to get into a fight.' His words."

Fans react to the streamers' clip

Drama Alert's tweet featuring Sneako and Adin Ross' conversation has gotten quite a lot of traction. Here's what netizens had to say:

Earlier today, Jon Zherka posted a video of his boxing match against Izi Prime on his X account. It lasted three rounds, with Adin Ross providing commentary.