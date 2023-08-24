"You wanted to farm manic man for clout" - Sneako says Adin Ross "ruined" Fousey following the recent drama

On August 24, 2023, contentious content creators Adin Ross and Nico "Sneako" got together on a livestream. During their conversation, Sneako mentioned that he had something planned for Yousef "Fousey." However, he blamed Adin Ross for the vlogger's absence after being apprehended the day before.

For those unaware, Fousey was detained by the cops on August 23, 2023, after he swatted himself, believing that his life was in danger. Later that day, reports on social media platforms claimed that Fousey had been admitted to a mental institution.

Here's what esports personality Jake Lucky had to say about the situation:

"Fousey claims he was going to sign his Kick deal live with Adin Ross today, but has reportedly been sent in for a mental health check after last night's swatting and doxxing situation where cops took him in."

Sneako accused the Florida native of causing Fousey to spiral out of control. He remarked:

"They really brought a lot of really attractive girls, specifically for Fousey tonight. And, your man's locked up because of you. Because you told him to come to Miami. So how about you sub into his place and make up for the fact that you spiraled Fousey, and now he's in a mental health hospital because you wanted to farm a manic man for clout!"

"I saved him, and you ruined him" - Sneako goes off and blames Adin Ross for Fousey's recent controversy

The streamers' conversation continued, with Sneako claiming that he had to "babysit a manic man" while Fousey was in Miami. He went on to accuse Ross of "ruining" the YouTuber, saying:

"And then you flaked and then I had to babysit a manic man, while you just lied inside and sat down, while I was streaming for over 12 hours, making sure he was fine. As soon as I leave, and you put him with your team, then he freaks out and gets arrested! Bro, I saved him, and you ruined him, bro. Now, take his place on F&F because you had to farm insanity."

Adin Ross was flabbergasted by Sneako's comments and responded:

"Watch how you're speaking to me, Sneako."

Fans react to the streamers' discussion

A couple of reactions were posted in the conversation thread. Here's what netizens commented:

Earlier today, Adin Ross revealed that Fousey had not slept for 48 hours during his subathon. Furthermore, he hinted that the controversy had no effect on the 33-year-old's Kick contract. The streamer added that Fousey still has a "big opportunity" that he can utilize.