"He f**king slapped me!" - YouTuber Jack Doherty calls cops on Izi Prime after streamer assaults him on livestream

On September 18, 2023, YouTuber Jack Doherty got into a physical altercation with Kick streamer Izi Prime. For context, Prime and Jon Zherka got together with Doherty at his content house. However, things took a turn for the worse when Izi Prime slapped the 19-year-old. The situation quickly deteriorated, as Doherty ended up calling the cops on the content creator.

He explained the situation to the authorities, saying:

"He f**king slapped me in the face. He snuck me! I was on my phone and he f**king slapped me! He's a b**ch!"

"You really don't snitch" - Adin Ross and netizens share their thoughts on Jack Doherty getting assaulted by Izi Prime

X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with numerous clips from Doherty's recent Kick broadcast, during which he got assaulted by Izi Prime. User @FearedBuck shared Adin Ross' reaction to the viral incident.

After seeing the YouTuber calling the cops on his best friend, Ross remarked:

"Yo, Jack, you really don't snitch."

X user @officialvrewls suspected Jack Doherty of scripting his livestreams to promote his Kick channel:

One community member believed the concept of streamer houses was the "worst idea known to mankind":

Meanwhile, @AuthenTecc shared their thoughts on Jon Zherka's antics, writing:

Later that day, Drama Alert shared an 11-second clip showcasing Jack Doherty's conversation with the police officer. The latter wanted to know if the content creator intended to press charges against Izi Prime:

"What I'm asking you - are you going to prosecute or are you not?"

In response, the internet personality said:

"I don't want to press charges."

Here's what fans had to say about Jack Doherty's decision not to press charges against Izi Prime:

This is not the first time Doherty has been assaulted on livestream. On August 23, 2023, he collaborated with Yousef "Fousey" when the 33-year-old slapped him in front of thousands of viewers.

Fousey said:

"I slapped the dog s**t out of you. I slapped the dog s**t of you! I slapped you, dog! Five fingers to the face!"

Hailing from Miami, Florida, Jack Doherty is a well-known figure, best known for his prank-related content. He currently has 11.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.