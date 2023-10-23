"You will see me in more Sidemen videos" - KSI talks about his future following his recent boxing loss against Tommy Fury

Prominent internet personality Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI," has shed light on what he plans on doing next following his boxing match defeat against Tommy Fury. During a recent Sidemen podcast, Simon "Miniminter" inquired about the YouTuber's plans for the future. In response, KSI revealed that intended to "relax." Sidemen members Ethan "Behzinga," Vikram "Vikkstar123," Tobit John "Tobi," Harry "W2S," and Joshua "Zerkaa" exclaimed in delight when they heard this.

JJ added:

"What am I doing next? I'm actually relaxing, man. You will see me in more Sidemen videos, yeah. Nah, I need to relax."

"I need to enjoy my hard work" - KSI claims the last time he relaxed was in 2017, fans react to his announcement

The Sidemen members' discussion continued, with KSI jokingly suggesting that he would take a break for "about a month." He then reflected on his years of hard work, adding that he needed to enjoy the fruits of his labor now:

"Yeah, it could be about a month. Nah, I feel like I need, like, to actually enjoy my... hard work. Yeah. I've just been working for so many f**king years."

Behzinga recalled the time last JJ took a hiatus, during which he launched Prime. W2S chimed in, wondering how long it had been since the professional boxer had taken time for himself.

The 30-year-old responded by saying that it had been six years since he last took a break:

"It's probably 2017."

Numerous fans have responded to X (formerly Twitter) user @sidemenupdated's post, with one netizen stating that the content creator deserves a "long hard break":

Community on the social media platform react to the YouTuber's clip 1/4 (Image via sidemenupdated/X)

According to another viewer, KSI's loss against Tommy Fury "broke him":

Community on the social media platform react to the YouTuber's clip 2/4 (Image via sidemenupdated/X)

X user @Sanjay50578346 hoped to see JJ produce more music:

Community on the social media platform react to the YouTuber's clip 3/4 (Image via sidemenupdated/X)

Meanwhile, some netizens believed KSI was "ducking" out of his boxing match against his arch-rival Jake Paul:

Community on the social media platform react to the YouTuber's clip 4/4 (Image via sidemenupdated/X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Some more fan reactions from X (Image via DramaAlert/X)

During the same podcast, JJ was asked when he planned on returning to boxing. He responded by saying that he was looking forward to "enjoying his life" and would figure it out later.