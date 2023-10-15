Fans spot massive calculation blunder in KSI vs. Tommy Fury scorecard that could've altered the decision

Tommy Fury's razor-thin majority decision victory over KSI has stirred up controversy as fans question the integrity of the fight's outcome.

The highly anticipated bout, which proved to be a lackluster affair, resulted in widespread skepticism regarding the verdict. Two of the three judges awarded Fury a 57-56 victory, while a third judge declared it a draw with a score of 57-57 after six rounds.

Rafael Ramos, the judge who scored the bout as a draw, made an error in his calculations. His total should have been 56-57, not 57-57. This means that all three judges ultimately ruled in favor of Tommy Fury.

Check out the scorecards below:

Expand Tweet

KSI, unhappy with the decision, expressed his intention to appeal the result, deeming it a "robbery." In his post-fight comments, he criticized Fury's performance, questioning the number of jabs landed and citing his own conviction of winning the fight.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to X to react to the massive calculation blunder in the KSI vs. Tommy Fury scorecard. One fan wrote:

"All 3 judges actually had the correct score, 57-56. The last one just can't do basic math and somehow got '60-4 = 57"

Another fan wrote:

"The two that score it for Fury gave him the second round despite having a point taken off, and the third one can't even count up properly. Decent grounds for an Appeal. Don't think it'll be enough for an overturn, though."

Check out some of the reactions below:

KSI vs. Tommy Fury controversial scorecard

KSI vs. Tommy Fury: YouTuber plans to contest controversial majority decision loss

KSI has declared his intent to challenge the result of his bout against Tommy Fury, which saw him defeated by a majority decision.

Expand Tweet

Following months of eager anticipation, KSI finally entered the ring to face off against Tommy Fury on October 14. The British YouTube sensation had been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to demonstrate his boxing prowess against Fury, particularly after Fury had handed Jake Paul his first loss earlier in the year.

Their long-awaited clash took place on the star-studded Prime Card, yet the final verdict rested with the judges after six grueling rounds.

A visibly frustrated KSI struggled to articulate his disappointment post-fight after the majority decision loss, contending that he believed he had secured the first three rounds, particularly factoring in Fury's point deduction in the third. He expressed disbelief at the outcome, considering it "absurd."

The social media sensation further criticized the repeated blows to the back of his head by Fury, asserting that the referee's response had been insufficient. In fact, he went on to suggest that Fury had intentionally targeted his head from behind, labeling the situation as "outrageous." In response, the YouTuber has initiated an appeals process to challenge the decision, maintaining his belief that he had emerged victorious in the bout.

Expand Tweet