Breaking: Tommy Fury edges out KSI in close fight despite controversial point deduction, announces retirement from influencer boxing

After months of anticipation, Tommy Fury vs. KSI finally unfolded on October 14 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester England.

The bout was a razor-close affair that lasted the entire six rounds. In the end, Tyson Fury's half-brother got his hand raised via a majority decision. The three judges scored the contest 57-57, 57-56 and 57-56 in favor of 'TNT'.

With the victory, Tommy Fury extended his undefeated professional record to 10-0. The boxing match also marked KSI's first loss in his professional career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer was 4-0 (1) prior to his encounter against Fury.

In his post-fight in-ring interview, Fury spoke about his victory and shared that he no longer wanted to be a part of the celebrity boxing world and wanted to go back to a traditional approach for his boxing career. But in the end, 'TNT' did leave the door open for a fight against any one of the Paul brothers.

"He [KSI] goes his way, I go mine. I'm done with all this crossover s**t. I'm not a part of that. I'm here to fight and we go into the next challenge now... I'm done with the bulls**t. F**k the bulls**t onto that challenge. Any of the [Paul brothers] want it, I'd welcome with open arms. Let's get [it] on," said Tommy Fury.

Check out Fury's comments in the post-fight interview below:

