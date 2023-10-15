Tommy Fury thinks that ‘sore loser’ KSI needs to change his attitude. Fury defeated KSI in the main event of Misfits boxing’s October 14 PPV card via majority decision. The fight failed to vow the fans despite an intense build-up as both men engaged in excessive clinching. However, KSI questioned the scorecards after the result was announced.

Speaking to Boxing Social, Tommy Fury stated that he pulled off a win in hostile territory and criticized KSI for debating the outcome. He said:

"My immediate reaction to that sore loser piece of s*** is that he should change his attitude because he’s a very sore loser, you know. I’ve come to his own show tonight. It was his promotion. Everything was against me, the referee also. I’ve come out and got the win.”

Watch him make the statement from the 0:35 mark of the video below:

Tommy Fury wants Conor McGregor next

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been a favorite target of influencer boxing stars since the beginning of this era. McGregor has shown interest in exploring the options there as well.

He was a curious observer of Fury vs KSI, and Tommy Fury has his eyes set on the 35-year-old as the potential next opponent. Continuing further in the interview, he said:

“We’re going to get around the table and we’ll see what’s there but like I said before, Conor McGregor said that he wants the winner of this fight and if Conor wants to share the ring, I’m happy. I’m open to it any time, any place, whatever weight he wants, I’m interested because it will be an honor to share the ring with him. I think it would be a great build-up, especially with my dad involved and it would be a great fight.”

Watch Fury call for Conor McGregor fight from the 4:08 mark of the embedded post above.