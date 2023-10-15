Jake Paul shockingly steps up to defend ex-rival Tommy Fury against KSI's 'robbery' claims

In an unexpected turn of events, Jake Paul sided with Tommy Fury as KSI questioned the outcome of their fight. Fury and KSI fought in the main event of Misfits Boxing’s October 14 fight card.

The six-round boxing match was a lackluster affair that saw both men engage in excessive clinching in spite of repeated warnings.

Entertainment is the primary objective of influencer boxing, and the fight failed to deliver it. In the end, it was Fury that emerged victoriously via majority decision. KSI took issue with the scorecards, and both men argued briefly in the ring as well.

Fury’s former opponent Jake Paul sided with him in the ‘who really won’ argument that has ensued. Paul took to ‘X’ and wrote:

Paul's post on 'X'

“Only thing that got robbed is his hair line. It’s okay KSI me too it’s gonna be okay bubba”

Jake Paul takes another jab at KSI

Tommy Fury handed 'The Problem Child' his first professional boxing loss earlier this year. However, Jake Paul came back strong with a win over MMA legend Nate Diaz in August 2023. He used this example to school KSI on handling the loss. Paul wrote:

“I took my loss like a man from the scorecard read and showed the youth how to learn from it and come back to take a W. This 30 year old man crying for an appeal.”

Paul reminds of his own response to the loss

In another post, Paul wrote:

"HAHAHAHA KSI SORE LOSER CHOKING UP"

Paul's jab at KSI