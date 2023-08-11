Jake Paul's lack of domination against Nate Diaz in boxing further lowers confidence of MMA fight, says Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier isn't confident Jake Paul's boxing skills will transition into success in MMA.

Paul and Diaz went head-to-head last weekend as the main event for the DAZN/ESPN+ pay-per-view. The bout marked Paul's return to boxing following his defeat to Tommy Fury, whereas the Stockton native was making his debut in the square circle.

'The Problem Child' was able to silence fans of Diaz on the night as he managed to beat the MMA star. Despite a late fightback in the latter stages from the 38-year-old, Paul had his hand raised via unanimous decision. The fighters then sent fans into overdrive when they talked of a potential rematch in the PFL, which Paul is a brand ambassador for.

Weighing in on a potential Jake Paul and Nate Diaz MMA fight was Daniel Cormier. The UFC Hall of Famer stated that Paul's inability to dominate Diaz in the ring despite the victory doesn't give him hope for any success in the octagon. 'DC' also expects Nate Diaz to win via submission. He explained:

“Nate will submit him...If they fight, Nate will submit him. I’ll take less confidence in Jake Paul fighting Nate in MMA because of last weekend. Jake’s best chance of dominating Nate Diaz was in boxing, and he didn’t. While he did win the fight convincingly, he didn’t put him out like many people thought he would – and that’s different.”

Catch Cormier's comments here (7:10):

Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor for his fights against Nate Diaz

Jake Paul has continued his tyrade against Conor McGregor by mocking the Irishman for his bouts against Nate Diaz in the UFC.

Diaz submitted 'The Notorious' in 2016 after stepping in on short notice. The loss was McGregor's first in the UFC. The pair then ran the fight back and went to war in a record-breaking back-and-forth contest that saw McGregor take the victory, putting the pair 1-1.

Following his victory over Diaz last weekend, Paul has since claimed that the Stockton native didn't punch as hard as he was expecting. 'The Problem Child' then took aim at McGregor, criticizing him for struggling against the alleged light puncher. He said:

“Guy’s lost it, he’s lost it [Paul said about Conor McGregor]. I don’t think he is a good fighter. After I seen what like Nate Diaz did to him, hurting him, like bro. How did Nate Diaz hurt anybody with his punches in his whole entire career? F**king dropping these guys, hitting Conor and Conor’s wobbling into the cage. I could have stood there with my chin out and let Nate Diaz punch me as hard as he wanted to and the s**t didn’t hurt at all."

Catch Paul's comments here (2:30):