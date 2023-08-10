"How did Nate Diaz hurt anybody?" - Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor for difficulties against weak-punching Diaz

Jake Paul has criticized Conor McGregor for his difficulties against Nate Diaz when the pair faced off on two occasions in the octagon.

Paul silenced MMA fans across the world when he handed Nate Diaz a loss in his boxing debut last weekend. 'The Problem Child' got the better of the Stockton native across the 10 rounds and despite a late fightback from the MMA star, Paul had his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Following the fight, Paul has spoken about the experience of facing Diaz. The 26-year-old claimed that Diaz didn't hit nearly as hard as he expected, and then fired shots at McGregor for struggling against the alleged light puncher. Jake Paul said in a recent episode of his brother Logan's Impaulsive podcast:

“Guy’s lost it, he’s lost it [Paul said about Conor McGregor]. I don’t think he is a good fighter. After I seen what like Nate Diaz did to him, hurting him, like bro. How did Nate Diaz hurt anybody with his punches in his whole entire career? F**king dropping these guys, hitting Conor and Conor’s wobbling into the cage. I could have stood there with my chin out and let Nate Diaz punch me as hard as he wanted to and the s**t didn’t hurt at all."

Diaz had previously stunned the world in 2016 when he handed Conor McGregor his first loss in the UFC by submitting the Irishman in the second round. The pair then ran it back in a rematch, going the distance in an epic back-and-forth contest that saw McGregor take the victory.

Catch Paul's comments here (7:40):

Jake Paul continues feud with Dana White by demanding pay for Stephen Thompson

Jake Paul has continued his rivalry with Dana White by demanding the UFC president pay welterweight star Stephen Thompson.

Thompson was due to face Michel Pereira at UFC 291 in a bout that was dubbed a potential Fight of the Night. Unfortunately, the Brazilian missed weight by three pounds and the fight was canceled after 'Wonderboy' refused to face the heavier man.

Thompson's decision to decline the fight has been backed by a majority of fans. However, 'Wonderboy' revealed that he is yet to be paid for making weight and showing up.

Dana White has since revealed that the UFC has been in talks with Thompson's camp, but Jake Paul has demanded that White just get it done. He tweeted:

"Focus on taking care of @WonderboyMMA's purse. He’s pushing 41, you matched him against a 28 year old who totally disregarded the weight and you wanted to pressure him to fight."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Focus on taking care of @WonderboyMMA purse. He’s pushing 41, you matched him against a 28 year old who totally disregarded the weight and you wanted to pressure him to fight. twitter.com/mmafighting/st…