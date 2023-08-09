"Matched him against a 28-year-old" - Jake Paul commands Dana White to take care of Stephen Thompson's fight purse

Jake Paul vs. Dana White is a feud that few people, if any, could have predicted years ago. The face of influencer boxing was merely a child-friendly product of Disney, while the UFC president was at the helm of the world's top mixed martial arts promotion. That their two paths would later cross was unthinkable.

Yet, now in 2023, there is no other besides Conor McGregor, who Jake Paul targets more than Dana White. 'The Problem Child' has been a vocal critic of the UFC president's alleged treatment of his fighters. And after Stephen Thompson's recent ordeal with Michel Pereira, Jake Paul is at it again.

'Wonderboy' had been scheduled to face the Brazilian striking dynamo at UFC 291. Unfortunately, the fight fell through after Pereira missed the welterweight mark. Thompson opted against accepting a catchweight bout or short-notice replacement and wasn't paid any money despite making weight.

Dana White asserted that 'Wonderboy's' lack of pay was due to his own decision not to fight Pereira at a catchweight, but promised that he'd take care of the former title challenger by offering him another fight on a later card. Paul took to Twitter to lambast the UFC president, as he's done so many times in the past.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Focus on taking care of @WonderboyMMA purse. He’s pushing 41, you matched him against a 28 year old who totally disregarded the weight and you wanted to pressure him to fight. twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

'The Problem Child' quoted a clip of Dana White praising Nate Diaz's performance against him. In the clip, White mentioned Diaz's age, nearly 40, compared to Paul, a 26-year-old. To this, Paul reminded White that he tried pressuring Thompson, who is 40, to face Pereira, who is 29 (mistakenly referenced as 28 by Paul) and missed weight.

Who will Jake Paul face next?

Jake Paul's next opponent remains undisclosed, but 'The Problem Child' has now repeatedly expressed an interest in taking on Nate Diaz in the Stockton native's own backyard of MMA. Specifically, he challenged him to an MMA bout in the PFL, which Diaz seemed open to if co-promotion is involved.

Alternatively, he has made it clear that he wants a rematch with Tommy Fury, and also intends to box longtime rival KSI at some point, with the British YouTuber calling him out for a bout. But in the wake of Paul's win over Diaz, nothing about his future matchups has been formalized.