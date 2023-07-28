BREAKING: Michel Pereira comes in three pounds over the non-title welterweight limit

Michel Pereira failed to make the welterweight limit at today's UFC 291 weigh-in, which signals the end of his run at welterweight.

The Brazilian came in at 174 lbs, which is three pounds over the limit for non-title welterweight bouts and four pounds heavier than the 170lb limit for title fights. This is unfortunate for the entertaining striker as he has missed the welterweight limit twice before during his career.

'Demolidor' missed weight for his 2019 bout with Tristan Connelly as he came in one pound over the non-title welterweight limit. As a result, he was ineligible to earn the $50,000 that was awarded for Fight of the Night.

Prior to his UFC career, the Brazilian missed weight for his 2018 bout against Batmunkh Burenzorig, which resulted in his fifth-round submission win being overturned to a no-contest.

'Wonderboy', on the other hand, successfully made weight as he weighed in at 170.5 lbs. Both fighters have been riding high as the former welterweight title challenger is coming off his impressive TKO win over Kevin Holland, while 'Demolidor' is currently riding a 5-fight winning streak.

According to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, the status of the fight is yet to be determined as Thompson will likely see a significant pay raise as a result of Michel Pereira's weight miss.

Bohn tweeted:

"Jon Anik tells us that negotiations as to whether Pereira vs. Wonderboy will happen “could go into the afternoon.”

