"Painted pants aren't real pants" - Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds gets confronted for wearing questionable attire at gym, fans react

Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds has once again made headlines after she was seen wearing questionable attire at the gym. During an IRL livestream on December 27, 2023, Reynolds decided to do a "social experiment" with body paint. Sharing details about her outfit, the content creator said:

"So, I started getting this painted on me at 11:30 am and I got done at 4:15 pm. So, I'm sitting up for, like, five to six hours. It's painted on pants - so, this is all paint. This is swimsuit bottoms."

Later in the broadcast, Reynolds went to a gym wearing body paint. At one point, an individual confronted her and called out her antics, saying:

"If you don't have clothes on, you need to be out of here, ma'am! (The Kick streamer says, 'I do have clothes on.') Not fine, I work in the industry enough to know. I work in the entertainment field."

Reynolds referred to the individual as a "male Karen" and added:

"That guy is a... (The Kick streamer reads live chat) 'Male Karen.' Yeah, he is a male Karen. Chat, I already got pressed... we have to go in this corner."

The Kick streamer's shenanigans became a hot topic of conversation on X (formerly Twitter), with user @FloridianRN remarking:

"Painted pants aren't real pants."

"The dude was in the absolute right" - Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds livestreaming from the gym wearing body paint leaves netizens divided

Natalie Reynolds' clip has garnered over 1.6 million views on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. With over 530 netizens chiming in, user @tripleg4L expressed their displeasure with the influencers' antics:

One viewer remarked that Reynolds' outfit was inappropriate:

According to X user @daydaySoles, Reynolds was "trying to fit in" and impersonate contentious content creators like Ragnesh "N3on" and Jack Doherty:

Meanwhile, user @Cappin4550 agreed with the individual who confronted Reynolds at the gym and added:

"The dude was in the absolute right. I don't want to work out with people not wearing clothes either. Especially those with body paint, that's just going to get in everything with a little sweat."

Timestamp: 00:20:26

This isn't the first time Natalie Reynolds went viral for contentious reasons. On December 24, 2023, the Kick streamer got arrested for conducting a "social experiment" by driving around in a van and "kidnapping children."