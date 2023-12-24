"Get out of the car now!": Kick streamer gets pulled over by the police after a prank involving "kidnapping children"

A clip of Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds and her filming crew getting pulled over by the police has gone viral on social media. The two were caught driving around in a van, doing a "kidnapping children" prank. It appears that they had been pretending to kidnap children from public locations for content just before the incident occurred.

Pranks are fairly common in the IRL streaming circles, with content creators known to create trouble in chase of more views. However, it appears that this time the Kick streamer bit off more than she could chew after a police vehicle intercepted their van, and the officers detained the members of the filming crew after ordering them out of the car.

In the clip, the cop appears to be pointing a flashlight while shouting at the streamers:

"Get out of the car now and get down on the ground!"

"Anything for clout": Viewers react as cops pull over Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds for a prank about kidnapping children

Expand Tweet

A clip of the incident where the police pulled the streamer over has gone viral on social media. Natalie can be seen talking to the chat, where one member of the audience appears to be predicting a jail stream. While responding to the message, Reynolds and her friends spotted another cop on the road:

"'Jail stream will be lit'? Do you guys just watch my streams to see me get shot? Oh another cop, another cop."

Everyone, including the cameraman, appeared quite worried about the police presence vehicle due to their prank that involved simulating kidnappings. As they passed by the vehicle, the Kick streamer commented on how "sus" the driver of the van she was in looked just before the cops started using their sirens:

"Dude he looked at the sign, he looks so sus! You look like a psycho. (As a police vehicle cuts them off) Oh my god! Oh my f*cking god."

A policeman then jumped out of the vehicle and ordered Natalie Reynolds, her cameraman, and the driver to get out of the vehicle after they put their hands up. It was clear that the cops were not messing about, with the driver and the Kick streamer being told to "get down on the ground." It is unclear whether they got arrested.

Viewers also posted clips of the alleged prank that resulted in law enforcement getting involved.

Expand Tweet

Viewers were not impressed by the Kick streamer's actions, which ultimately led the police to pull them over. Here are a couple of general reactions after the clip was widely shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Speaking of pranksters, a popular YouTuber and former Twitch streamer Jidon "JiDion" recently made a huge change to his content. He deleted his fairly large library of pranks and making a new Christian channel.