Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds reveals she is being sued by N3on's manager for accusing him of stealing money

Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds, who accused N3on's manager of stealing money from her, has revealed that she will appear in court after being sued for defamation. For those out of the loop, Natalie has been talking about being scammed out of $30,000 by her fellow Kick content creator's manager for weeks, frequently clashing with him on social media.

Kayn, the manager of the viral streamer Rangesh "N3on", has repeatedly denied the allegations. It seems that he has now taken legal action.

A few hours ago, Reynolds took to X, formerly Twitter, saying she has been sued for defamation. She also claimed that she will be livestreaming the proceedings on her channel:

"N3on manager is taking me to court trying to sue me for defamation even though everything I’m saying is truth. I have a court hearing tomorrow and will be streaming it hahaha"

What are the allegations against N3on's manager? Hours after revealing she is being sued, Natalie Reynolds posts another video accusing Kayn of scamming her

In a video posted on X, Natalie Reynolds once again explained her side of the story, accusing Kayn of taking money for N3on to host her on Kick. She said:

"When the host about N3on was brought up, Kayn said they charged $15K for the host. I was stupid, and agreed to pay $15K for a host, which I should not have done."

Reynolds then claimed that Kayn asked for more money on the day of the host:

"The day of the host comes and Kayn texts me and says 'You need to send an extra $15K if you want the host.' And I am like, 'Okay! I'll send the extra $15K like a re*ard.' So I sent $30,000 in total to N3on for a host."

However, the host was purportedly getting delayed due to various reasons, so she contacted N3on directly:

"The host kept getting delayed, and I was like what are the issues, what's happening? And then we decided to call N3on one on one. And I was speaking to him, we said, 'We spent an extra $15K, like what's happening? That's $30K in total, we want to know when what's happen?'"

Natalie Reynolds then claimed that N3on had no idea about the money:

"He goes, 'You sent $30,000 for a host? What the f*ck!' He had no idea that I had sent $30K! He had no idea, and I have the video recording of the phone call. And I want to show you guys the phone call, but I don't want to be f*cking sued."

Kayn directly responded to Reynolds' post but was quite dismissive of the accusations.

Here are some general reactions to Natalie Reynolds' post:

N3on himself has been involved in a lot of controversies in his career. A few weeks ago, many accused the Kick streamer of using bots to inflate viewership numbers.