"Save the p*ssy excuses" - N3on's manager Kayn seemingly fires streamer's staff after recent alleged attack

Rangesh "N3on" saw significant changes in his team, as announced by his manager, Kayn (@kaynmadethis), on the Kick streamer's Discord channel. The decision to dismiss several individuals was prompted by a recent attack on the streamer and his manager as they were returning home on December 4. Initially believed to be a staged incident, the video quickly raised serious concerns.

Kayn expressed his disappointment with the behavior of certain associates who failed to intervene during the incident. None of them stepped forward to offer assistance. In the clip, Kayn can be observed being struck by one of the assailants, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Here's what he shared on the streamer's Discord:

"Lee, fired. Jon, fired. Good guys but done working for us. Woo, Mo, you looked out for yourself in that situation, not your team. Not your brothers. But did your own thing. Idk if it's fight or flight, save the pu**y excuses."

Kayn seemingly fires staff following the recent attack (Image via X/@Drama Alert)

"You acted as cowards" - N3on's manager Kayn berates the streamer's team after failing to protect them

Even though N3on is known as one of the most controversial streamers, the recent attack was undeniably alarming. Fortunately, the streamer and his partner, Sam Frank, remained unharmed. However, Kayn, who was outside during the squabble, was struck and subsequently pursued by a group resembling a mob.

Earlier today, on December 6, clear footage from the streamer's driveway camera was released, providing a visual account of the assailant chasing the car and physically assaulting the manager. here's the clip:

As evidenced, individuals within the streamer's team swiftly scattered in different directions instead of coming to his aid. In light of the controversy, Kayn posted another message on the Discord, stating:

"From a man's perspective, y'all did nothing. You acted as cowards. Y'all even left N3on in the Sprinter alone. You have zero honor."

Kayn issues messages to the team members (Image via X/@N3onHQ)

As far as the attack is concerned, authorities are investigating the case. However, a few hours after the incident, some members of the group went live on Instagram and shared their accounts of the events. One of them included YouTuber Kendrick Curry, who dubbed the situation as a "prank."