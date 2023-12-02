How did Kick streamer N3on's popularity skyrocket in 2023?

Over the last year, 19-year-old streamer Rangesh Mutama, widely recognized as N3on, has risen to prominence within the Kick community. Currently, he holds the sixth position in terms of followers on the platform, boasting over 221K fans and placing him ahead of well-known figures like Nickmercs, YourRage, and Fousey.

This article explores N3on's breakthrough year and unravels the factors contributing to his emergence as one of the most talked-about personalities.

How did N3on become so popular? Streamer's breakthrough year explored

N3on initially gained widespread attention in 2019 after creating a controversial video in which he said he was dying. He even posted a video on his YouTube channel to affirm this claim. However, a few days later, he controversially disclosed that he had survived.

With those days firmly in the past, he has solidified his position as a prominent figure on Kick. His rise to recognition was accelerated through frequent collaborations with Adin Ross.

For instance, one of the most viral moments involving Rangesh was when he finally came face-to-face with Andrew Tate during one of Adin Ross' streams. Watch the entire interaction here:

A couple of weeks later, the streamer again became the center of attention when his account shared a troubling video. In the footage, he appeared to be distressed, with his shirt torn and phone confiscated, while a few individuals seemed to be bullying him:

Since then, the 19-year-old hasn't looked back, successfully forging major collaborations, especially through in-real-life (IRL) content. He has streamed with notable personalities like Sneako, Adin Ross, Fousey, and, more recently, Ruby Rose.

N3on has also cultivated a somewhat toxic personality, frequently displaying moments of intense frustration or uttering provocative statements that go viral.

These days, he's frequently seen with Sam Frank, who appears to be his first girlfriend. The duo is often regarded as a polarizing couple within the Kick community, drawing significant criticism.

His relationship has also faced scrutiny, with many speculating that Sam may be using him. This sentiment has been voiced by other creators, including HStikkytokky and Adin Ross.

The couple has also made appearances on other creators' channels, such as Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk Podcast:

Despite N3on's polarizing personality, one undeniable fact is that he has played the internet game adeptly, riding the waves of popularity in the last few months thanks to his content.

His streaming numbers are certainly a testament to this, as he has consistently averaged over 27K viewers in the past few months. Moreover, in November, he peaked in his concurrent viewership record, hitting 150K live viewers.