The entire N3on and Sam Frank relationship timeline explored

Kick streamer couple Rangesh "N3on" and Sam Frank have been in the headlines ever since the start of their relationship, thanks to the various controversies the pair has been involved in and the subsequent consequences they have faced.

The two first met in August 2023 and continue to be together despite the various struggles and hurdles encountered since they've been dating.

This article explores their relationship from the beginning to where they are now.

N3on and Sam Frank reportedly met each other on Rumble streamer Sneako's livestream

The two are said to have met each other during a livestream by fellow streamer Nico "Sneako" in August 2023. They started collaborating in IRL streams and developed a romantic relationship over time.

In a clip from the recent episode of the No Jumper podcast, posted on January 29, 2024, N3on delved in-depth about how his relationship was at the start. He mentions that their relationship was not genuine initially, with him even harboring a dislike for his now significant other.

In the clip, No Jumper co-host Lena the Plug asks the couple:

"So, where did the narrative of the fake relationship start then?"

To this, N3on replies:

"'Cause it was fake at first. Yeah...No, I hated her. I wouldn't even talk to her off-camera, I f**king hated her. I hated her guts. I hated her voice. I hated the way she ate food. I just hated her. I didn't like her."

They developed a relationship over the months and remained together. However, as time went by, N3on's then-close friend, Kick star Adin Ross, suspected ulterior motives from Sam's side and accused her of cheating during a livestream on October 30, 2023. He stated, talking about the night of September 29, 2023, and alleged that Sam "flew a guy out" and slept with him:

"This night, chat (September 29, 2023), and I want motherf**kers to put it on god. I want people to really put it on god and tell me that she did not fly a guy out - she did not fly a guy out that night, in her hotel room, and sleep with him and f**k. Okay?"

Adin Ross' friend and fellow streamer HSTikkyTokky also called out Sam Frank, accusing her of not genuinely liking Rangesh and stating that she is with him purely to gain fame:

"You don't fancy him, you don't fancy him. He's told me you have not slept together, he's told me that you have not done anything together. If you fancied him, then you would in the four or five weeks of seeing each other every single day."

Controversies and Cheating rumors

Adin Ross and Rangesh gradually drifted apart and unfollowed each other on social media. However, the latter and Sam continued to stay together and found themselves embroiled in major controversies.

Recent drama erupted on November 17, 2023, as Frank and Kick streamer Samvbond got into a heated argument. As the latter pointed at N3on and accused him of "switching up," Sam Frank slapped him and exclaimed:

"Say that s**t again! Say that s**t again! You don't have that same f**king energy, b**ch! F**king p**sy! F**king exhausting s**t!"

Adin Ross also made a post in response to the controversy on his community page called Adin Loyals, addressing Samvbond and offering to cover his legal fees:

"I'll cover your legal feels. You got slapped. That's assault. And you're in L. A. @samvbond."

This would not be the only time Sam Frank would be involved in a physical tussle, as her altercation with Kick prankster Vitaly sent ripples through the streaming community. The drama between the two began on January 14, 2024, when Vitaly approached Rangesh for a signature on some of Sam Frank's OnlyF*ns photos.

This action elicited a reaction from the crowd and enraged Sam Frank to the point where she spat on Vitaly's face. After he called the police, Sam was pulled over from her car and nearly arrested on battery charges. She then apologized to Vitaly.

On January 28, 2024, a leaked conversation between the couple went viral on X, where N3on seemed unhappy with Sam regarding her decision to go on a trip with multiple other men. In the conversation, N3on stated:

"Do you not understand that the snowboarding trip looks bad? IDC (I don't care) if you're there to just snowboard, no one goes on a trip with guys while in a relationship. It's not even that I don't trust you. I didn't even know there was hella guys there until now."

Addressing the subsequent cheating rumors that emerged as a result of this leaked screenshot, she stated that netizens had "no idea what happened" and asked viewers to stop "harassing" Rangesh:

"This is getting out of hand. No one cheated. Why is everyone so thirsty for fake narrative clicks. I was back from my trip before he was even in the hospital. You guys have no idea what happened, that wasn’t the timeline at all. Please stop harassing him to the point where wants to end stream by spamming assumptions."

N3on also seemed visibly upset on his livestream, not interacting much with his audience and ending it abruptly.