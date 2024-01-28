"You guys have no idea what happened" - Sam Franks tells netizens to stop harassing N3on amid "cheating" rumors

Sam Frank has asked netizens to stop "harassing" her significant other, Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on", amid widespread rumors of infidelity. For context, on January 28, 2024, a screenshot of the conversation between N3on and Sam was circulated on X, showcasing the former being upset with the latter for going on a snowboarding trip while he was undergoing surgery.

Furthermore, in an IRL streaming segment the same day, N3on appeared low on spirits and asked his audience if he was a "loser." He ended his stream abruptly soon after, further fueling speculations about his relationship with Sam.

In a post made to her X community, Sam has responded directly to the cheating accusations, stating that the community has "no idea" what took place, and asked netizens to stop heckling N3on:

"This is getting out of hand. No one cheated. Why is everyone so thirsty for fake narrative clicks. I was back from my trip before he was even in the hospital. You guys have no idea what happened, that wasn’t the timeline at all. Please stop harassing him to the point where wants to end stream by spamming assumptions."

"PLEASE stop" - Sam Frank addresses cheating allegations after leaked screenshot of conversation with N3on goes viral

Expand Tweet

The pair seem to be in yet another unfortunate situation as rumors of Sam cheating on N3on seemed to have spread online. In the screenshot of their leaked conversation, the pair could be seen talking about Sam Frank's recent snowboarding trip. N3on seemed upset with her since the trip involved several other men.

However, addressing the situation recently, she stated that netizens have overanalyzed the situation and that it's unfair for them to "twist" the small part of the conversation that was present in the leaked screenshot:

"It was a private matter someone went out of their way to find and leak. Yes, I accidentally leaked that but it’s not fair for you guys to twist a small part of the conversation. He didn’t have to address anything and y’all overanalyzed and dragged it as usual. I love Mikyle I care too much about him to let this go on, PLEASE stop."

However, netizens continue to remain suspicious despite the streamer's response. Some still believe that Sam Frank has cheated on N3on:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sam Frank and N3on have been together since October 2023 and have been involved in several controversies and feuds. From N3on falling out with Adin Ross over his relationship with Sam to nearly being arrested after an altercation with fellow Kick prankster Vitaly, the couple has seen their fair share of drama.