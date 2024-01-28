"Most awkward couple on the internet" - Fans react as rumors about Sam Frank allegedly cheating on N3on go viral on X

Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" and his girlfriend Sam Frank have gone viral after an alleged screenshot of their private conversation began circulating on X. On January 28, 2024, a blurry screenshot of an alleged textual interaction between N3on and Sam Frank received many impressions. The Indian-American personality expressed his displeasure with Frank's decision to go on a snowboarding trip.

He allegedly wrote the following:

"Do you not understand that the snowboarding trip looks bad? IDC (I don't care) if you're there to just snowboard, no one goes on a trip with guys while in a relationship. It's not even that I don't trust you. I didn't even know there was (unintelligible) guys there until now."

Frank responded:

"It's been almost two hours and no solution, and you won't even call me. It's so sad I've been in a relationship before and I know what it takes to fix s**t, if you keep digging, of course, on something you already know the situation, so you don't even care about fixing it. You just want the other person to feel the pain that you did."

After reading Sam Frank's response, Ragnesh wrote:

"I just need some time to think. Please."

The conversation prompted netizens on the social media platform to speculate whether Frank had "cheated" on the Kick streamer. X user @DramaAlert tweeted:

"Did Sam cheat on N3on? Apparently, Sam went on a snowboarding trip with multiple men while he was in life-threatening surgery."

User @askvitaliy_ chimed in, remarking:

"This is the most awkward couple on the internet that I have seen, almost feels like they live inside of the internet, and not even real people."

"This has got to be all staged" - Netizens weigh in on rumors about Sam Frank "cheating" on N3on

N3on and Sam Frank's relationship has been a hot topic of conversation for the past few months. On October 30, 2023, Kick ambassador Adin Ross accused Frank of being unfaithful to Ragnesh, sparking a major controversy. A few days later (on November 8, 2023), the 19-year-old posted a photo of himself with Frank, saying he was "locked in for life" with her.

On January 28, 2024, an alleged screenshot of N3on's text conversation with Sam Frank went viral on X, resulting in netizens speculating about the situation. Contentious Kick content creator Natalie Reynolds commented:

Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds' response (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Full Squad Gaming-affiliated personality Classify also responded by writing:

Full Squad Gaming-affiliated personality Classify's response (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, X user @KramericaIntern commented that the situation was "staged." They wrote:

"This has got to all staged."

X user @KramericaIntern's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Here are some more reactions:

On the same day, N3on hosted an IRL broadcast from a zoo. However, things did not go as planned, as the Kick streamer got swatted live on the stream.