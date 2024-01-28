"This s**t is got to be scripted" - N3on getting swatted at zoo leaves netizens skeptical

Contentious Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has once again made headlines after he was seemingly swatted. On January 28, 2024, the content creator hosted an IRL stream from a zoo. At one point, a staff member approached N3on and requested him to stop broadcasting for a few minutes. The zoo employee claimed that he had been given no other information and had simply been asked to "evacuate" guests. He said:

"Sorry, can we stop streaming for a second? Okay... I was just informed that we have to evacuate. We can't deal with any refunds. I wasn't given much information. But we have to get all your guests to step out... thank you, guys."

N3on then heard someone say that a birthday party was being organized on the premises, and he responded:

"No way there's a birthday party happening! Oh, my god. They just swatted a birthday party. Nah, bro. That's not right. Is everything okay, ma'am? (A zoo employee says, 'Right now, we just don't know. We just need everyone to evacuate.') Nah, that's actually messed up!"

The streamer's clip was posted on X, with user @Robbeezzyy expressing skepticism about N3on being swatted at the zoo. They wrote:

"Swatted at the zoo? Who tf calls SWAT at on someone at the zoo? This s**t is got to be scripted."

Expand Tweet

"Whoever did it, you're a weird kid" - N3on addresses the community after seemingly getting swatted at zoo

X user @Robbeezzyy commented that the Kick streamer getting swatted at the zoo was "scripted" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

After N3on was asked to leave the zoo, he wondered what happened that had caused the situation to deteriorate so swiftly. The Kick streamer said:

"What happened? (The streamer's bodyguard says, 'You know what happened.') Man, I've got to play dumb. What happened?! That's so... nah, bro - the little kid was having a birthday party. Whoever did it, you're a weird kid, on god!"

Timestamp: 00:31:55

The 19-year-old personality claimed that he had heard a helicopter and added:

"Do I hear a helicopter?! Oh! Nah, you know what's so messed up? The little kid was opening his gifts, bro. (The streamer's associate says, 'No! You saw him?') Yeah, bro. I was going to give the kid some cash. That's messed up, bro. L swatter in the chat, spam it up. I don't know what happened. I'm as clueless as you all are. L swatter, though."

Fans react to the Kick streamer getting swatted

X user @DramaAlert shared the clip from N3on's Kick livestream which showed the streamer seemingly getting swatted. Here's what the online community said about it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time a Kick streamer has been swatted live on the stream. On November 9, 2023, Adin Ross and Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" were left shocked when police raided the gym where they were training.