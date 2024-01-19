"I'm willing to fight anyone" - Controversial streamer N3on accepts KSI's invitation to fight on Misfits Boxing

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has responded to YouTube star Olajide "KSI's" recent statements. For those unaware, during an interview at a recent DAZN event, KSI was asked which influencers he would like to see fight in the boxing ring. Citing Kai Cenat, Darren "IShowSpeed," N3on, and Jon Zherka, the Briton said:

"I would love to get Kai Cenat. Kai Cenat is another guy that, you know, that I have watched and been with. I think he is great. Same with Speed. I've seen N3on as well making a few waves. Um... Zherka."

During a livestream earlier today (January 19, 2023), the Indian-American personality accepted KSI's invitation and expressed his willingness to fight "anyone." He said:

"Without further ado, after this, we will be going to boxing lessons. I have boxing lessons and I'm going to be a professional boxer. It's perfect timing because KSI, he was talking in an interview, and he said he wants me to go on Misfits and fight. Hey, man, I'm willing to fight anyone! I don't give a f**k, man! I'll fight anyone. Give me a time and date, and a place, I'll be f**king there, bro. I'm down to fight anyone."

Ragnesh continued:

"Now chat, who do you want me to fight? It's up to you all. You know? It's really up to you all - whatever you want to see me do. I'm down to fight whoever. I don't give a f**k. W KSI, on god. On my life, W KSI."

"He'll just scream and run around the ring" - N3on accepting KSI's invitation to box at Misfits receives mixed reactions on social media

X user @HappyPunch's post featuring N3on's response to KSI's boxing invitation has elicited numerous comments. Professional fighter Ben Davis wrote:

X user @BenTheBaneDavis' comment

According to X user @VisionaryJosh, the 19-year-old would be unable to defeat anyone on the Misfits' boxing roster:

X user @VisionaryJosh's comment

MMA content creator Charlie Quinn wrote:

X user @CharlieQuinnMMA's comment

Meanwhile, X user @TrueBoxingKings believed that the Kick streamer stepping into the boxing ring would be a "waste of time." They added:

"Nothing he does is serious. It'll be a waste of time. He'll just scream and run around the ring. He should stick to his clown show and keep it moving."

X user @TrueBoxingKings' comment

Here are some more reactions:

N3on is one of the most popular (and contentious) content creators on Kick. He has gone viral on numerous occasions and even got into a heated altercation with Russian prankster Vitaly on January 18, 2024.