KSI wants to see Kai Cenat, N3on, and other streamers like IShowSpeed in Misfits Boxing

Popular YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Olajide "KSI” wants to see fellow streamers like Kai Cenat, N30n, and IShowSpeed take part in future Misfits Boxing events. The internet personality started the pro boxing company in 2022, and it has hosted a series of matches over the last two years in collaboration with DAZN.

Last year, KSI himself fought in two separate matches, with the second one drawing a lot of controversy after his team appealed the decision that crowned Tommy Fury as the winner.

In a recent event organized by Misfits Boxing, the YouTube star was asked if he would like to see other content creators on future cards, and The Nightmare (his boxing nickname) had a few in mind, including big names like Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, N3on, and Zherka.

He said:

"I would love Kai Cenat. Kai Cenat is another guy, you know, that I have watched and been with. I think he is great. There is Speed, I see N3on as well making a few waves. Um, Zherka."

"Looking to turn up the heat": Fans react as KSI announces a list of names that he wants to see on Misfits Boxing card

Expand Tweet

KSI had much praise for the streamers he mentioned, particularly Twitch star Kai Cenat. The two-time back-to-back Streamer of the Year appeared in the Sidemen charity football match last year alongside some of the biggest content creators.

Meanwhile, Darren "IShowSpeed" has appeared in many videos and livestreams with KSI. The two streamers have quite a rivalry when it comes to the Sidemen Charity match.

On the other hand, Kick star Rangesh "N3on" has seen a massive surge in popularity in the last few years. He recently tried to set up a boxing match, pitting Bryce Hall against Vitaly. However, his efforts might have gone to waste after Vitally backed away.

Contentious Kick streamer Jon "Zherka" was also named as one of the many potential content creators the Englishman would like to see in a Misfits Boxing card in the future. Zherka has some experience under his belt, having fought Izi Prime last year after Adin Ross set up the match.

After the names were dropped in the interview, the community had varied reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Influencer boxing has taken off in recent years, with Adin Ross organizing yet another event that is chock full of content creators and streamers.