"This n****a is f**king with me or some s**t?" - Kai Cenat calls out IShowSpeed for refusing to train with him for Sidemen Charity Match 2023

On September 8, 2023, Streamer of the Year Kai Cenat called out his friend and YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed." During a Just Chatting segment, Cenat brought up IShowSpeed's recent collaboration with British YouTuber Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI." The streamer then disclosed that he approached IShowSpeed about training for the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 but was turned down.

Cenat also revealed that he and IShowSpeed were supposed to host an episode of The Kai 'N Speed Show, in which they planned on showcasing their training session for the upcoming football match.

The New Yorker commented on his friend's decision to collaborate with KSI instead of him, saying:

"Chat, y'all think this n****a is f**king with me or some s**t?"

At the 22-minute mark of his broadcast on September 8, 2023, Kai Cenat brought up IShowSpeed's recent collaboration with KSI, which saw the pair practice for the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2023.

The Twitch star remarked:

"I heard he (IShowSpeed) was training with KSI. Yo, Speed, first of all, Speed, I literally asked you; you see - this is what I've been talking about with this n***a, bro! It's like the n***a doesn't trust me, my n***a!"

Cenat then went into detail about the conversation he had with IShowSpeed. According to him, the Ohio native told him he had "no time" and expressed his desire to train alone for the football match:

"Chat, I literally asked Speed, 'Bro, when are you free so we can train together, bro.' The n***a keep saying, 'Hey, man. I've got no time. Man, I'm training solo, bruh. I'm training solo.' And then, I see this s**t (IShowSpeed's collaboration with KSI). Y'all n***as are not even on the same team!"

Timestamp: 00:22:50

The 21-year-old also discussed the plans for an episode of The Kai 'N Speed Show:

"Bro, we were supposed to do a Kai 'N Speed episode of a full-time just - training, training, bro."

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Readers can view the list of confirmed streamers and content creators participating in the event by clicking here.