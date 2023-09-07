KSI tries to troll IShowSpeed with the "IShowM*at" joke after losing a race while training for Sidemen Charity match

With the Sidemen Charity Match only a couple of days away, the KSI and Darren "IShowSpeed" banter is back. A clip featuring the two is gaining traction online as the Sidemen member tried to troll Darren by bringing up the viral "IShowM*at" joke after losing a race to the latter while training for the charity match. Preparation for the Sidemen Charity football match, which will be held at the London Stadium this weekend, is in full swing.

Many participants are already traveling to the UK to train with each other before the event. KSI and IShowSpeed's rivalry was a highlight from last year's match, and the two have been going at it once again.

During the training session that was streamed live on YouTube, Darren handily beat his older British counter-part, who tried to clap back at him by making puns about his name, and he inadvertently brought up the recent incident #IShowM*at incident, saying:

"IShowslow, IShowm*at, IShowd*ck, I show donkey d*ck!"

Expand Tweet

In response, IShowSpeed made his signature barking noise and called KSI out for his beard:

"Fix your beard bro, fix your damn beard bro. You've got beady beans in your d*mn beard, bro."

Watch: IShowSpeed handily beats KSI in a sprint while training for the Sidemen Charity match

The 2023 Sidemen Charity Match is slated to be held on September 9 in London and has a star-studded lineup with both the Sidemen FC and the YouTube All-Stars boasting big names from the content creation industry. Even American YouTubers and streamers such as MrBeast and xQc will be joining the charitable event as they travel from across the pond.

Last year's matchup saw YouTube All-Stars losing with only a one-goal difference after scoring seven to their opponent's eight. With Mark Goldbridge and Billy Wingrove coming back as the respective managers for the All-Stars and Sidemen FC, fans are expecting an equally exciting match this time.

To that end, certain players from both sides have been training together, and in a recent livestream, IShowSpeed and KSI had a little race during the practice session where the Variety Streamer of the Year took the win.

Expand Tweet

It was after this race that KSI trolled his fellow Sidemen Charity Match participant about the recent IShowm*at controversy.

Social media reactions

Here are some fan reactions from X, where clips of their interaction gained a lot of attention.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For those wondering why KSI was mocking IShowSpeed, a couple of weeks ago, the 18-year-old streamer accidentally flashed his privates while streaming on YouTube.

Read all about the subsequent reaction from social media here. Readers should also note that YouTube did not ban the creator for the mistake, surprising many who reckoned he would be penalized for the indiscretion.