"Rare footage of him touching grass": xQc's goalkeeping training for Sidemen Charity Match 2023 has fans in stitches

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" became the target of online mockery and trolls following his recent live stream where he practiced for the upcoming Sidemen Charity event, as he is set to play as a goalkeeper for the away team (YouTube All-Stars XI). It's worth noting that the streamer's limited football experience is well-known, and he wanted to assess his abilities in preparation for the event.

Nevertheless, his practice stream turned into a jesting session for fans, as online users teased the streamer for his awkward posture and lack of athleticism. Reacting to a troll video on Twitter/X, one user wrote:

"Rare footage of him touching grass"

"Stiffer than a lamppost" - xQc's latest stream sparks troll fest

xQc is on the verge of stepping onto a football pitch for the very first time. Known more for his prowess in streaming than his athletic abilities, he typically prefers the comfort of his home for content creation. Nevertheless, this Saturday (September 9), he will have to save goals for his team in front of a crowd of 60,000.

Leading up to the event, the streamer decided to engage in practice. Nonetheless, during his recent stream, he seemed notably fatigued and frequently found himself catching his breath, indicating the physical demands of the training were taking a toll on him.

Predictably, his stream sparked numerous meme-worthy posts on TikTok and Twitter. Reacting to his training, fans shared these reactions:

Who else is participating in the Sidemen Charity Match?

The Canadian is not the sole prominent figure participating in the event. In addition to the seven core members of the Sidemen (KSI, Miniminter, W2S, Vikkstar123, Behzinga, Zerkaa, TBJZL), the event will also showcase the talents of notable stars like Kai Cenat, Darren "IShowSpeed," Jimmy "MrBeast," Jack "Jacksepticeye," and Jidon "JiDion," among many others.

The match is scheduled to be held at the London Stadium, home to the Premier League side West Ham, on September 9. Additionally, fans around the world will have the opportunity to watch it live as it will be streamed on the official Sidemen YouTube channel.