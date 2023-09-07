KSI confirms he's a goalkeeper in the Sidemen Charity Match due to his upcoming boxing fight

UK YouTuber, boxer, and rapper JJ "KSI" is poised to make his debut as a goalkeeper in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match, as per the latest episode of the What's Good? Podcast hosted by fellow Sidemen member Simon "Miniminter" and UK YouTuber Andrew "Randolph" (later confirmed by JJ himself). This marks a significant departure from JJ's previous roles in the charity matches, where he played different positions.

JJ has played in all of the five previous charity matches, scoring once in the process. Typically, he is comfortable in the CDM (Central Defensive Midfielder) role. However, this time, he is set to debut as a goalkeeper, possibly as a precautionary measure to avoid any potential injuries ahead of his boxing bout against Tommy Fury scheduled for October 2023.

"I'm gonna concede zero" - KSI's message ahead of the charity match

Fans were taken aback by the recent announcement of KSI taking on the role of goalkeeper for the host team, SDMN FC (Sidemen FC). It seems that this decision is primarily a precautionary measure to avoid injuries resulting from tackles or fouls.

His position remained a mystery until Randolph, a UK-based YouTuber and musician linked to the Sidemen, confirmed it during the latest What's Good? Podcast. He said:

"JJ's a keeper. People know that right now. I saw somebody announce that Side+ announced it actually in the comments. Cause everyone thought JJ wasn't playing, but they do know he's a goalie."

KSI also personally addressed the situation, promising fans that he won't concede any goals, particularly from fellow YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed." During a recent video call, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat (also participating) asked:

"How much are you gonna block (save)?"

JJ responded by stating that he would keep a clean sheet:

"I know Speed's gonna try to score against me, so, I'm gonna conceded zero."

What do the fans think about KSI's new position?

So far, the most talked about goalkeeper was Felix "xQc," who is set to start for the away team, YouTube All-Stars XI. With JJ's inclusion in the same position (for the host team), fans have another reason to be excited. Here are some of the notable reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is set to take place this Saturday (September 9). Fans can watch the entire livestream for free on the Sidemen's official YouTube channel.