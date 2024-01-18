"He's a pu**y" - N3on, Mo Deen, and more troll Vitaly after streamer backs out of boxing match against Bryce Hall

Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" witnessed pandemonium during his recent livestream when he hosted a boxing match between the controversial streamer Vitaly and online personality Bryce Hall. The pair were set to face off in a warehouse, but the anticipated bout never materialized. Instead, a massive brawl erupted between N3on and Vitaly's teams, overshadowing the intended fight.

Other creators like Mohammad "Mo Deen" were also present. As Vitaly exited the building, the group collectively expressed their disapproval, loudly accusing him of "pu**ying" out of the fight:

"Yo, he's a pu**y."

Vitaly exits building after massive brawl breaks out during N3on's stream

Controversies seem constant in N3on's streams, and his latest one was no exception. Earlier today (January 18, 2024), he announced plans to host a stream featuring a showdown between Vitaly and Bryce Hall, with both set to face off in a ring.

However, as the stream unfolded, the situation escalated into a brawl, with both groups exchanging verbal abuses and tensions escalating. Eventually, Vitaly opted to take his leave amidst the chaos.

Reacting to him walking out, Rangesh wasted no time taunting Vitaly, calling him out for essentially ducking the proposed fight against Bryce. He exclaimed:

"Oh, he's leaving! He's leaving! He's leaving! He's scared! Everyone spam up 'pu**y' in the chat. 'Pu**y' in the chat. He's scared. Walk out, scared!"

Vitaly turned around and responded that he would rather fight "Adin's guy." For those wondering, he was referring to a recent boxing agreement made with Adin Ross to fight fellow YouTuber Zias. Vitaly said:

"Scared? I will only fight Adin's guy (Zias)."

Rangesh continued his troll:

"Yo, he's a pu**y!"

Other creators like Mo Deen followed suit. Bryce Hall, however, remained uninvolved in the scuffle.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by one of Rangesh's verified fan pages, garnering quite a few comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

This wasn't the only incident during the altercation. Earlier in the stream, Vitaly and N3on found themselves in another confrontation involving the spilling of water and, notably, Vitaly breaking Rangesh's phone.