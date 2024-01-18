"You f**k with me, I'll f**k with you harder" - Vitaly smashes and breaks N3on's phone during altercation

Controversial Kick streamers Vitaly Zdorovetskiy and Ragnesh "N3on" got into a verbal and physical altercation on January 18, 2024. For context, the Indian-American personality hosted a boxing match between Vitaly and Bryce Hall. Before the Russian prankster's bout, N3on spent some time interacting with him, but things quickly took a combative turn.

During their heated conversation, Vitaly asked for a bottle of water, and Ragnesh responded with:

"(Vitaly says, 'Can I trust that?') No way you just gave him water, bro. What the f**k?"

When Zdorovetskiy heard this, he decided to spill water on the 19-year-old. The latter retaliated by grabbing the bottle of water from him and aggressively pouring the contents on his face. He exclaimed:

"The f**k are you doing, bro? The f**k are you doing?! (The Kick streamer pours water on Vitaly's face) The f**k, bro?!"

Vitaly then smashed the streamer's phone, remarking:

"You good, bro? You f**k with me, I'll f**k with you harder."

N3on examined his smartphone and reported that Vitaly had broken it:

"I don't know what the f**k this guy is doing. Oh, it's broken!"

"There's a reason why no one gives a f**k about you" - Vitaly and N3on get into a heated altercation on Kick livestream

Another moment from Vitaly and N3on's heated altercation has gone viral on social media, during which the latter argued that "no one" cared about the prankster. He stated:

"I worked hard. I worked smart. There's a reason why no one gives a f**k about you anymore. No one gives a f**k about you! (The Kick streamers start shouting at each other) Oh, it's funny, bro. It's funny. It's so funny bro. You're pathetic."

Vitaly responded by putting his hands on Ragnesh's face, attempting to remove his glasses. He also said:

"Take your glasses off. What are you going to do? Take your f**king glasses off! Stop acting nerdy! You're a loser. I'm going to do whatever the f**k I want! What are you going to do?"

Timestamp: 12:10

Netizens react to the streamers' altercation

Drama Alert's post featuring the streamers' altercation has gone viral. With over 462 netizens commenting, X user @Float1kk referred to Vitaly as the "new Fousey":

One viewer believed that the livestream moment was "staged":

This isn't the first time Vitaly and N3on have clashed on stream. On January 14, 2023, the 31-year-old approached the Kick streamer while holding explicit pictures of his girlfriend, Sam Frank. This resulted in Frank feeling disrespected and spitting on Vitaly's face.