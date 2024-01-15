"Cringiest thing I've ever seen" - N3on saying "no one can break" him and Sam Frank apart sparks wild reactions online

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" took to X earlier today (January 15, 2024) to discuss his relationship with Sam Frank. He shared a photo with the latter and wrote, "No one can break us apart," followed by a heart and lock emoji. The social media post has since received more than 911,100 impressions, with thousands of netizens commenting.

"This s**t (is) the cringiest thing I’ve ever seen."

"The simping is making me feel weird" - Netizens react to N3on's recent social media post featuring his girlfriend Sam Frank

N3on is a 19-year-old content creator, who has become one of Kick's most popular personalities. His IRL broadcasts attract tens of thousands of viewers, and he currently boasts 253,065 followers on his channel.

He is considered by many to be a contentious streamer, and he got in trouble in December 2023 when he threatened to "talk s**t" to Donald Trump at the UFC 296 event.

As mentioned earlier, on January 15, 2024, N3on posted a picture of himself and Sam Frank on X, which went viral. One netizen speculated that the content creator's manager, Kayn, had instructed him to share the tweet:

Another fan praised the Indian-American streamer, saying they would always support him and Sam Frank:

Fellow Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds wrote the following:

X user @tweetsofWIZARD remarked that Ragnesh should "stop doing this to himself." They added:

"Stop doing this to yourself. Seriously, the simping is making me feel weird, I don't like it."

Additionally, contentious prankster Vitaly also responded to N3on's tweet a day after his massive feud with Sam Frank. For context, Vitaly approached Ragnesh during a livestream on January 14, 2024, holding sheets of paper. When Sam Frank realized that he was holding pictures from her OF page, she spat on his face.

Vitaly eventually filed a police report against Frank and seemingly threatened her by saying that she should "sleep with one eye open."